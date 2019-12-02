December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Cabaret Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Cabaret:
Best Alternative Cabaret Show
Best Burlesque Show or Act
Best Commercial Recording
Best Debut Show
Best Director
Best Drag Artist or Impersonator
Best Duo Show
Best Host or Emcee of a Cabaret
Best Independent Recording
Best Jazz Vocalist
Best Musical Comedy Cabaret Show
Best Musical Director
Best Non-Musical Cabaret Performance
Best Revue/Group Show
Best Show
Best Show, Celebrity
Best Special Event (Multiple)
Best Special Event (Solo)
Best Tribute Show
Best Variety Show or Recurring Series
Best Vocalist
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Tammy Faye Starlight - Tammy Faye Starlight Celebrates 40 Years of Marianne Faithful's Broken English - Pangea 37%
Salty Brine - Big Mouth Strikes Again - Pangea, Joe's Pub 27%
Jack Bartholet - Lady With a Song - Pangea 20%
Le Scandal Cabaret - Le Scandal Cabaret - The Laurie Beechman Theatre 47%
Members Only - Members Only Boylesque - The Laurie Beechman Theatre 29%
Ferdinand Boylesque Bullfight - Ferdinand Boylesque Bullfight - Theater XIV 24%
Ann Hampton Callaway - Jazz Goes to the Movies - Feinstein’s/54 Below 33%
The Jonathan Larson Project - The Jonathan Larson Project - Feinstein's/54 Below 24%
Melissa Errico - Sondheim Sublime - Feinstein's/54 Below 16%
The Drinkwater Brothers - The Drinkwater Brothers - Birdland, Don't Tell Mama, The Green Room 42 18%
Jennifer Barnhart - It's About Time - The Laurie Beechman Theatre 17%
Sean Patrick Murtagh - Mario! - The Green Room 42 15%
Will Nunziata - Peggy Lee In Her Own Words - The Green Room 42 17%
Alan Muraoka - Jennifer Barnhart: It's About Time - The Laurie Beechman Theatre 14%
Robbie Rozelle - Melissa Errico Sings Sondheim, Kate Baldwin: How Did You Get This Number, Nathan Salstone: Selling Myself Short, The Bowery Boys: Halloween Spooktacular, - Feinstein's/54 Below, Joe's Pub 14%
Paulina, Princess of Power - Lucky Cheng's - Stage 48 24%
Jinkx Monsoon - The Ginger Snapped - Joe's Pub 19%
BenDeLaCreme - Ready to Be Committed - The Lauire Beechman Theatre 16%
Ace Young & Diana DeGarmo Birdland & Birdland Theater 22%
KT Sullivan and Jeff Harnar - Sullivan and Harnar Sing Strouse and Harnick - The Laurie Beechman Theatre 22%
Celia Berk with pianist Sean Gough - Comes Love - National Arts Club, Beach Cafe, Birdland Theater, Jazz at Kitano 15%
Marti Gould Cummings - Stage Fright - Therapy Bar 18%
Susie Mosher - Susie Mosher's The Lineup - Birdland 17%
Jim Caruso - Jim Caruso's Cast Party - Birdland 16%
Wendy Scherl - You'll See - Laurie Beechman 29%
The Green Room 42 - An Evening With... Vol 1 - The Green Room 42 28%
Travis Moser - Just One Look: The Songs of Linda Ronstadt - The Green Room 42 26%
Spencer Day 24%
LaTanya Hall 23%
Gabrielle Stravelli 22%
The Hell's Kitchenettes - The Hell's Kitchenettes - The Laurie Beechman Theatre 27%
Michael Kirk Lane - Just Because - Don't Tell Mama 17%
Robbie Rozelle - Songs From Inside My Locker - Feinstein's/54 Below 15%
Billy Stritch - Cast Party, Marilyn Maye, Nicolas King, Jim Caruso, Linda Lavin, Countess LuAnn de Lessepps 17%
Blake Allen - An Evening With... Series - The Green Room 42 14%
Tracy Stark - Outbound Plane - Don’t Tell Mama 6%
Leslie Jordan - Exposed - The Green Room 42 67%
The Bowery Boys - Halloween Spooktacular - Joe's Pub 33%
Well Strung - A Well Strung Chrstmas - Feinstein's/54 Below 20%
The Boy Band Project - Boy Band Brunch - The Green Room 42 18%
Mama's Boys - Mama's Boys - Don't Tell Mama 12%
The Green Room 42 - Titanique - The Green Room 42 28%
Sidney Myer - Sidney Myer Live - Pangea 18%
Robin Westle - In the Summer of '69 - Don't Tell Mama 14%
Chita Rivera - A Lot of Livin' To Do - Feinstein’s/54 Below 27%
Cady Huffman - Peggy Lee in Her Own Words - The Green Room 42 11%
Max von Essen Birdland & Birdland Theater 8%
Ace Young & Diana DeGarmo Birdland & Birdland Theater 17%
Jay Armstrong Johnson & co. - I Put a Spell on You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters - Le poisson rouge 13%
Feinstein's/54 Below - Marin Mazzie's Sunflower Power Hour - Feinstein's/54 Below 12%
54 Below - Forbidden Broadway Salutes Carol Channing - Feinstein's/54 Below 31%
Marti Gould Cummings - Marti & the Cummers - The Mirror Room at Lincoln Center 30%
Matt Doyle - Make the Season Bright - Feinstein's/54 Below 17%
The Jonathan Larson Project - The Jonathan Larson Project - Feinstein's/54 Below 24%
Cissy Walken - Amy Winehouse: Back To Life - The Laurie Beechman Theatre 19%
Clint Holmes & Billy Stritch - Celebrate Nat King Cole - Birdland Theater 17%
Blake Allen - An Evening With... Series - The Green Room 42 12%
Susie Mosher - Susie Mosher's The Lineup - Birdland 11%
Feinstein's/54 Below - 54 Sings - Feinstein's/54 Below 10%
Christine de Frece 16%
Wendy Scherl 16%
Jack Scott 12%
