David Yazbek, Lillias White, And More Come To Feinstein's/54 Below Next Week

David Yazbek WITH SPECIAL GUEST Etai Benson, JULY 1 AT 7:00PM:

David Yazbek returns to Feinstein's/54 Below this July with special guest Etai Benson, known for portraying Papi in the original Broadway cast of The Band's Visit! Here's a rare opportunity to see one of the theater's most innovative composers do what he's actually best at- thrilling a live audience. The New York Times has called his live performance "A thrill-ride at a volcano's edge." Together with Etai Benson, His Pre-Existing Conditions, a band of the most exciting musicians in NYC (including a mighty full horn section!), Yazbek will perform songs from his albums and shows- old, new, and upcoming.

Don't miss this chance to see the Tony, Grammy, and Emmy winning composer/lyricist of Tootsie, The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Women On The Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, The Band's Visit, "Boardwalk Empire," and the haunting "Where In The World Is Carmen Sandiego Theme" strut his piano-banging stuff. Join David Yazbek and Etai Benson for a celebratory evening of David's incredible body of work!

$65-$75 cover charge. $105 VIP seating. $115 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

CANADA DAY WITH JOSHUA STACKHOUSE, JULY 1 AT 9:30PM:

Have you been thinking about Canada a little more than usual these days? Enviously envisioning its gorgeous landscape, its low crime rates, its free healthcare, and its all-around #woke-ness? Have you looked at the calendar to see Canada Day looming ever closer - knowing that that glorious holiday will only amplify these feelings of deep longing? (Psst! ...Canada Day is July 1st!)

Don't you worry! The nice folks at Feinstein's/54 Below are looking out for you (kinda like how the Canadian government actually looks out for its citizens)! Feinstein's/54 Below is bringing Canada to you as once again they'll be hosting one of their favo(u)rite Canadian composer-lyricists: Joshua Stackhouse!

The evening will feature Kathryn Allison (Aladdin), Jordan Bell (The Stratford Festival), Cory Jeacoma (Jersey Boys), Cassie Nadeau (Saturday Night Live band, Full Bodied Sound), Amy Rivard (Celtic Woman, Riverdance), Brian Charles Rooney (The Threepenny Opera, Bedbugs!!!), and Dana Schaaf (Matchmaker, Matchmaker I'(M) Willing to Settle!). The band will consist of Will Hack, Hidayat Honari, Brian Shaw, and Scott Still.

Josh is a musical theatre songwriter who has appeared at Birdland, Don't Tell Mama, and, of course, here at Feinstein's/54 Below. His music has been performed around the world-from Italy to Japan to Australia-while he's honed his craft under the guidance of Michael John LaChiusa, Andrew Lippa, and the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop.

I know what you're thinking: "Sure, that looks great on paper, bruh, but what's his music actually sound like!?"

Think Justin Bieber meets Nickelback meets Drake.

TOTALLY kidding! You should see your face right now! But maybe check out that patriotic ditty we've posted below if you want a taste.

So, come celebrate the country that's been in the back of everyone's mind lately! Come support a fresh face in the musical theatre scene! But most of all: come eat, drink, and be merry at what promises to be a pretty darn good show, eh?

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Joanna Gleason, JULY 2 AT 8:00PM, 5 & 6 AT 7:00PM:

Tony Award winner Joanna Gleason returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with her new show, Out Of The Eclipse. She brings us through the dark time since last we saw her, and into the light. She reunites with her arranger and music director Jeffrey Klitz, and is backed by the Moontones, including guitar, banjo, autoharp, cello, percussion, piano, and close harmony vocals. A revival for the spirit!

Revered by Broadway audiences for her unforgettable (and award-winning) portrayal of The Baker's Wife in the original company of Into the Woods, New York has also embraced Joanna in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Nick and Nora, and Sons of The Prophet among others, racking up all of the major theatre awards along the way. This is to say nothing of her film and TV work, which includes Boogie Nights, Crimes & Misdemeanors, The Wedding Planner, and a whole host of other projects.

$45-$55 cover charge. $65 VIP seating. $95-$100 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY CELEBRATES THE 4TH OF JULY!, JULY 4 AT 7:00PM & 9:30PM:

It's America's birthday! We will sing of its beauty, we will sing of its promise, and we will sing of its struggles. You'll hear the music of Broadway, Hollywood, Nashville, Motown, and more - all of it honoring the meaning of America. And all of them famous songs! From "America, The Beautiful" to "Buddy, Can You Spare a Dime?," and from Richie Havens' "Freedom," to "Molasses to Rum" from 1776. You'll hear songs like Johnny Horton's "The Battle of New Orleans," Barry McGuire's "Eve of Destruction," and Frank Sinatra's hit "The House I Live In" (the song that put him in Dutch with the House Un-American Activities Committee).

The show is a pure Americana - of every kind! Because America belongs to all of us.

So, on Independence Day, come join a wildly talented cast of Broadway and nightclub stars light up the night sky with the most famous, beloved, and stirring songs about this ongoing, heroic American Experiment called The United States.

Featuring: John Easterlin (4X Grammy Award® Winner, The Phantom of the Opera), The New York Nightingales (Tight harmony girl group specializing in songs of the 30's & 40's, featuring Jennifer Mergele, Lena Dabrusin, Jen Delac), and more Stars Soon to be Announced!

Musical Theater Fireworks! is created by NYC impresario Scott Siegel, who has written, directed, and produced concerts for Michael Feinstein, but is, perhaps, best known as the creator, writer, director, and host of The Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year, which will be celebrating its 20th Anniversary Season in 2020. Scott has created more than 400 major concerts all over the world!

$30-$60 cover charge. $65-$90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Dave D'aranjo: OPEN THIS PIT UP!, JULY 5 AT 9:30PM:

Broadway's pit orchestra musicians are some of the most passionate, hardworking, and talented people around! Bandleader and bassist Dave D'aranjo curates a high-energy, groovy evening of contemporary musical theater at Feinstein's/54 Below. With selections from In The Heights, On Your Feet!, Once On This Island, Hair, Songs For A New World, Hairspray, and more, Dave & his band of stellar pit musicians aim to show how fun & funky things can get underneath the stage.

Hosted by Jake McKenna, Open This Pit Up! features the incredible vocal talents of Tyla Collier (Sistas, The Musical), Julian Diaz-Granados (Ruben and Clay's Christmas Spectacular Reunion Show), Morgan Reilly (Jessie J "R.O.S.E Challenge" Winner), Terrell Foster-James, Georgia Sackler, Kristin Dausch, and Beda Spindola (Revelation: The Musical; Undercover Boss Celebrity Edition w/ Idina Menzel). The killer band features Bailint Varga on piano, Lena Gabrielle and James Rushin on keys, Claudio Raino? and David Mayers on guitars, Ismael Baiz on percussion, and Elena Bonomo (A Strange Loop; Waitress 1st National Tour) rockin' the drums.

$40-$50 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS!, JULY 6 & 27 AT 9:30PM:

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit Feinstein's/54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of Broadway's Greatest Hit Songs of All Time!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at Feinstein's/54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! Broadway's Greatest Hit Songs of All Time will be a thrilling night that you won't forget...

$40-$60 cover charge. $75-$95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Amanda Jane Cooper, FEAT. Emily Koch AND Ginna Claire Mason!, JULY 7 AT 7:00PM

Amanda Jane Cooper is tickled pink to make her Feinstein's/54 Below debut, having just starred as Glinda in Wicked on Broadway - and as the show's 15th Anniversary Glinda, joining Kristin Chenoweth on NBC's "A Very Wicked Halloween." You've seen her as quirky characters on Disney's "Jessie," ABC's "Selfie," "Glee," "Bones," and more.

In a night of story and song, you'll get to know Cooper's heart and humor, and hear everything from musical theatre and pop to folk and R&B and maybe even an original or two. Discovering the wonder of what's way up high, somewhere over the rainbow. Taking her final bow at the Gershwin on December 9th, 2018 exactly three years after making her re-debut on tour, she is now one of Wicked's longest running Glindas.

Amanda will be joined by special guests Emily Koch (Wicked, Waitress) and Ginna Claire Mason (Wicked)!

Music Director: Dan Micciche (Wicked)

$40-$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS Miley Cyrus, FEAT. Lauren Marcus, Isabelle McCalla, AND MORE!, JULY 7 AT 9:30PM

Miley Cyrus WILL NOT BE APPEARING AT THIS CONCERT

"Wrecking Ball," "7 Things," "The Climb," "We Can't Stop," "Adore You," "Party in the USA" - the music of Golden Globe® and Grammy Award®-nominated singer/songwriter and star of Disney's "Hannah Montana," Miley Cyrus, comes to Feinstein's/54 Below for one night only! Join over a dozen Broadway performers and rising stars as we celebrate the decade long career of one of this generation's most trailblazing artists: Miley Cyrus.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Happy Hippie Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded by Miley Cyrus with a mission to rally young people to fight injustice facing homeless youth, LGBTQ youth, and other vulnerable populations.

Featuring: Monique Abry (Hair), Gab Cinque (Singer-Songwriter), Lillian Andrea De Leon (Les Misérables), Jennifer DiNoia (Wicked), Celia Gooding (Jagged Little Pill), Alex Finke (Come From Away), Atiauna Grant (Jesus Christ Superstar), F. Michael Haynie (Charlie & The Chocolate Factory), Kristolyn Lloyd (Dear Evan Hansen - Grammy Award®), Charlotte Maltby (The Sound of Music), Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill), Elliott Mattox (Beetlejuice), Isabelle McCalla (The Prom), Talia Suskauer (Be More Chill), Christian Thompson (Ain't Too Proud), and Diamond Essence White (Dear Evan Hansen)

The band will include Jakob Reinhardt on guitar, Allison Kelly on bass, Jessie Nelson on drums, and musical director Eli Zoller on piano. Arrangements by Eli Zoller.

And more to be announced! Cast is subject to change.

Music directed by Eli Zoller.

Produced by Russell McCook and Benjamin Nissen.

Associate produced by Lauren Echausse, Molly Heller, Larisa Jiao, and Jack LeBoeuf.

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BRING IT ON FEAT. Janet Krupin, Dan DeLuca, Ashley De La Rosa, AND MORE!, JULY 8 AT 7:00PM & 9:30PM

It's All Happening!

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for an exciting night featuring the songs of Bring It On: The Musical! In an unforgettable celebration of the musical written by some of the freshest creative minds on Broadway, expect to see some of your favorite songs like, "What I Was Born To Do," "It's All Happening," "Cross The Line," and "Killer Instinct" like never before! With music and lyrics written by Tony Award winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda (In the Heights, Hamilton) and Tony Award winning composer Tom Kitt (Next to Normal), lyrics by Broadway lyricist Amanda Green (High Fidelity), and an original story written by Tony Award winner Jeff Whitty (Avenue Q), join Campbell, who goes from cheer-royalty to having the cards stacked against her when she's redistricted to another school her senior year, facing nationals with a brand new squad.

Something won't be right here if you don't use your Killer Instincts to use this One Perfect Moment to see this all-star cast do what they were born to do!

Featuring: Janet Krupin (Bring It On Original Broadway cast), Dan DeLuca (Newsies), Ashley De La Rosa (Mean Girls), DeLaney Westfall (Sweeney Todd, Kinky Boots), Diamond Essence White (Dear Evan Hansen), Zurin Villanueva (The Lion King), Anthony Chatmon II (Be More Chill), Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill), Lindsey Brett Carothers (Bring It On, The Flamingo Kid), Becca Lee (The Prom), Jenna Rubaii (Groundhog Day), Anthony Sagaria (Wicked National Tour), Giovanni Beatty, David Tibbs, and more to be announced!

Produced by Cara Weglarz and Aviva Sokolow

$30-$50 cover charge. $65-$80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Sherie Rene Scott & Norbert Leo Butz: TWOHANDER, JULY 9-28, AT 7:00PM & JULY 21 AT 9:30PM

Back after a previous sold-out engagement! Feinstein's/54 Below is proud to present the return of Norbert Leo Butz and Sherie Rene Scott in their highly acclaimed original musical collaboration: TWOHANDER.

In an evening of story and song, Sherie Rene Scott (Everyday Rapture, The Little Mermaid, Aida, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown) and Norbert Leo Butz (Wicked, Catch Me if You Can, My Fair Lady) explore their professional and personal relationship of the past 23 years. From their brilliant performances off-Broadway in Jason Robert Brown's legendary two-person musical The Last Five Years in the months after 9/11, to co-starring in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and beyond, their compelling on-stage chemistry is on glorious display, as are the hills and valleys of their relationship off-stage. Through marriages and divorces, births and deaths, Scott and Butz mine the humor and heartache inherent in the forced intimacy of workplace friendships. The fact that their workplace is show business makes this shared musical biography of two of Broadway's greatest contemporary artists an evening not to be missed.

Conceived by Norbert Leo Butz & Sherie Rene Scott

Written by Sherie Rene Scott

Music Direction & Arrangements by Todd Almond (Girl From the North Country, Hello Again)

Directed by Dick Scanlan

$70-$125 cover charge. $105-$150 VIP seating. $135-$185 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE SONGS OF JACOB Ryan Smith FEAT. Cheech Manohar, Conor Ryan, AND MORE!, JULY 9 AT 9:30PM

Stories of Me and You is an anthology concert featuring current and up-and-coming Broadway talent exploring the work of musical theater writer Jacob Ryan Smith. Stories of Me and You seeks to discuss the world at large through music, tackling familiar subjects of love and isolation, as well as untouched topics of addiction, political sacrifice, and the bystander effect.

Directed by Yoni Weiss, Stories of Me and You will be Jacob Ryan Smith's New York debut, featuring selections from MR. SIPPLE (2018 Eugene O'Neill New Musical Theater Festival Semi-Finalist), PAINLESS: The Opioid Musical, an educational musical featuring orchestrations by Tony nominee and Olivier Award winner August Eriksmoen, and Midnight Channel: The Musical, an internet musical based off of the hit video game Persona 4, with over one million accumulated listens on SoundCloud.

Featuring: Leanne Antonio, Emma Ashford, Michael Bingham, Emily Harkins, Gordia Hayes, Matthew Edward Kemp, Emily Koch, Cheech Manohar, Daniel Neale, Yassi Noubahar, Mia Pak, Nathanael Phillips, Conor Ryan, Christina Saffran, Joe Serafini, Jacob Ryan Smith, and Nina White.

Directed by Yoni Weiss

Assistant directed by Peter Scattini

Music Direction by Spencer Channell

Orchestrations by Cole Abod

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE Telly Leung QUARTET, JULY 10 AT 9:30PM & JULY 17 AT 7:00PM

Broadway's Telly Leung (Aladdin, Allegiance, Godspell, Rent, "Glee") returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with a brand-new show and fresh, innovative arrangements of Broadway tunes done with a trio of New York's finest musicians: Gary Adler (piano), Mary Ann McSweeney (bass), and Michael Croiter (drums). Prepare to hear some of your favorite show tunes by Sondheim, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Kander & Ebb, Alan Menken, Gershwin, Porter, and more, creatively fused with jazz to create a whole new experience for jazz and theater fans alike. It's "Ethel Merman meets Miles Davis" in this evening of musical exploration.

$45-$55 cover charge. $65 VIP seating. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Desi Oakley, JULY 11 AT 9:30PM

Broadway star Desi Oakley (Chicago, Wicked, Waitress tour) makes her Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut! She will sing everything from show tunes to her original songs from her new album, Repeat. Expect a full band and special guests, to be announced! It is sure to be a night you won't want to miss!

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Chris Stevens, JULY 12 AT 9:30PM

Chris Stevens ecstatically returns to Feinstein's/54 Below after debuting his first solo show UNWRITTEN two and a half years ago. Currently unemployed (that's SHOWBIZ kids), Chris recently finished a year on the road with Jersey Boys where he played Nick Massi in the Tony Award® Winning Musical. He has also appeared in the national touring companies of Mamma Mia! (Sky), and CATS (Rum Tum Tugger), as well as numerous other regional theatre productions up and down the East Coast. Feinstein's/54 Below-goers can expect a brand new show featuring a variety of music filled with laughter, love, and tied all together with random, comical stories which will shed some more light on the good, bad, and ugly of what it takes to be "Livin' the Dream."

Chris is thrilled to be joined by the same band from his UNWRITTEN concert, with Music Director Stephen Ferri, Paul Heaney (Guitar), Chris Agar (Bass), and Aaron Drescher (Drums), Asher Dubin and Sarah Crane will be singing back-up vocals.

$25-$35 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SALUTES Frank Sinatra, JULY 13 AT 9:30PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra - The Second Century - A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs!

An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who brought four different sold out Sinatra shows to Feinstein's/54 Below during the Chairman of the Board's centennial year. Now that we're in Sinatra's second century, his greatness is a given, and today's most talented performers are looking forward to performing in his honor. You'll want to be at Feinstein's/54 Below to witness it!

The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 16 years, created more than 200 major concerts all over the world, plus scores of nightclub shows that have played major concert halls, boites, and performing arts centers.

Cast to be announced!

$35-$55 cover charge. $75-$90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS Spice Girls, JULY 13 AT 11:30PM

Get ready to Spice Up Your Life at 54 Sings Spice Girls! Get with your friends, put on your platform sneakers and butterfly clips, and live your 90s Girl Power Dreams while some of your favorite Broadway stars sing from the gospel of Spice. Don't be a Wannabe, just Say You'll Be There with when 2 Become 1 at 54 Sings Spice Girls!

Featuring: Emily Schultheis, Riza Takahashi, Danielle Wade, Storm Lever, Rachel Lind, Leah Beth Etheredge, Melanie Brook, Kristen Martin, Allie Sandler, Abby Bartish, and Tyler Conroy.

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

Cassie Blanchette, JULY 14 AT 7:00PM

Cassie Blanchette, star of Little Mermaid (MA.) makes her Feinstein's/54 Below debut in, I Dreamed a Dream: A Benefit Concert for Veterans. Since she was a child, Cassie has been inspired by many Broadway shows, especially The Phantom of the Opera, to one day use her gifts as an artist on stage. After ten years of traveling the country serving alongside her military husband and giving birth to their son while he was deployed to Iraq, a phone call from the producers of "America's Got Talent" re-awakened a dream inside her that she thought had died long ago. Join Cassie and her guest star, Jeremy Stolle, from The Phantom of the Opera, as they take you on a journey through classic Broadway tunes from shows such as Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, Jekyll & Hyde, and many more! Come be inspired by the music and account of a girl who overcame many obstacles to fight for her family, faith, and the freedom to dream.

$40-$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAYSTED: LIVE!, JULY 14 AT 9:30PM

BROADWAYSTED is thrilled to bring the hilarious hijinks of their popular theatre podcast to the stage at Feinstein's/54 Below in Broadwaysted: LIVE! Directed and produced by host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, and Game Master Kimberly Schmidt, Broadwaysted: Live! is an unfiltered, unedited, and interactive episode featuring segment favorites like "Kevin's Corner" and brand new games by Game Master Kimberly! An evening of laughs, songs, theatre talk, and games featuring a new, surprise #FriendoftheShow and plenty of special guest stars, Broadwaysted: Live! is the happiest happy hour you just can't miss! So put down your ear buds and join in the fun as the puns, the laughs, and the cocktails keep coming with Broadwaysted: Live!

$30-$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ALL TOGETHER NOW: CELEBRATING BROADWAY'S BEST GROUP NUMBERS, FEAT. Emily Koch, Storm Lever, AND MORE!, JULY 15 AT 9:30PM

Gypsy, Bye Bye Birdie, A Chorus Line, Heathers, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown...

Sensational group numbers fill the musical theatre cannon, highlighting that theatre is not just for solos. For one night only, Feinstein's/54 Below will be celebrating some of Broadway's favorite ensemble moments with an all star musical extravaganza. You'll see moments from your favorite Golden Age Broadway classics as well as from today's most famous shows. Join some of your favorite Broadway ensemblists as they pay tribute to the best musical moments that have earned their place in theatre history!

Featuring: Aleksa Bazylevsky, Steven Booth (School of Rock, Kinky Boots), Shavey Brown (Smokey Joe's Cafe, The Fantasticks), Steel Burkhardt (Aladdin, Hair), Brian Calì (Pretty Woman), Mary Callanan (Bandstand, Annie), Lauren Nicole Chapman (Frozen, Kinky Boots), Bill Coyne (Musicals Tonight!, Muse Match), Emily Cramer (Les Misérables, School of Rock), Emma Degerstedt (Smokey Joe's Cafe, Desperate Measures), Natalie Charle Ellis (Beetlejuice, School of Rock), Carly Gendell (School of Rock), Gabrielle Greene (School of Rock), Ellen Harvey (The Phantom of the Opera, How To Succeed...), Autumn Hurlbert (Something Rotten!, Legally Blonde), Molly Jobe (Waitress, Newsies), Kennedy Kanagawa (Lolita, My Love), Ellie Kim (School of Rock), Kevin Smith Kirkwood (Kinky Boots), Lizzie Klemperer (Bright Star), Andrew Kober (School of Rock, Alice By Heart), Emily Koch (Wicked, Waitress), Eleanor Koski (Les Misérables), Michael Kushner (On The Town, Toxic if Swallowed), Rebecca Kuznick (Company), Madison Lagares (On Your Feet!, School of Rock), Storm Lever (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Patty Lohr (Kinky Boots), Diego Lucano (School of Rock), Charlotte Maltby (The Sound of Music), Sean Montgomery (Beetlejuice, Groundhog Day), Paris Alexander Nesbitt (The Book of Mormon), Jennifer Noble (King Kong, Ghost), Cassie Okenka (School of Rock, Bonnie & Clyde), Nirvaan Pal (School of Rock), Becca Petersen (Mean Girls, Bandstand), MiMi Scardulla (We Are The Tigers), Nora Schell (Jagged Little Pill, Spamilton), Lia Spahn, Daniel Switzer (Newsies, Wicked), Eli Tokash (Finding Neverland, Pippin), Kalyn West (The Prom), Gianna Yanelli (Mean Girls), and Lauren Zakrin (The Great Comet, Cruel Intentions).

Hosted by Ilana Levine (Little Known Facts Podcast, You're A Good Man Charlie Brown)

Conceived by Cassie Okenka and Jen Sandler

Produced by Jen Sandler

Musical Direction by Drew Wutke

$30-$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ZUNI & TUCKER: STRIPPED, JULY 15, 23 AT 9:30PM

For one night only, singer-songwriters ZUNI (Hamilton) and TUCKER ("Saturday Night Live") team up for a unique evening of musical collaboration at Feinstein's/54 Below. Known for their respective appearances on Broadway and television, the duo is coming together to debut original tunes and stripped covers of songs made famous by their favorite singers.

After appearing in the Broadway company of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award-winning® masterpiece, Hamilton, for two seasons, Zuni currently stands by nightly in the Chicago production for Aaron Burr, George Washington, Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, and Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson. An ASCAP Harry Chapin Workshop and Johnny Mercer Songwriters Project alumnus, Tucker has written and performed his songs all over NYC; he has also sung on- and off-camera at "SNL," knocked off syndicated Top 40 pop parodies for iHeart Media, and backed up the legendary Carole King live on "The Today Show."

Zuni & Tucker promise this late night premiere of piano/vocal songs is one not to be missed!

$20 cover charge. $40 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 Food & Beverage Minimum.

TUESDAYS AT 54... WITH Robbie Rozelle!, JULY 16 & 30 AT 9:30PM

Feinstein's/54 Below announces the new series Tuesdays at 54... with Robbie Rozelle! Equal parts late-night talk show, variety show, game show, and open mic, Tuesdays at 54 is hosted by BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award winner Robbie Rozelle, a "fabulous entertainer" (Cabaret Scenes) whose solo shows have been hailed as "brilliant" by BroadwayRadio. Theatre Pizzazz raves "there's no doubt you'll laugh, cry, and ultimately love every minute of it!" But this isn't just about Robbie... the show will feature guests from the worlds of theatre, cabaret, comedy and more as a madcap evening of song, stories, and games ensue, with delicious signature cocktails! Expect big stars, an open mic where you might discover the next big star, and lots of surprises!

Luke Williams will join Robbie as the resident accompanist for the shows!

Information regarding submissions for the open mic slots will be available shortly.

$15 cover charge. $30 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 Food & Beverage Minimum.

CABARET FOR COLLEGE: A CONCERT TO BENEFIT HEARTSHARE ST. VINCENT'S SERVICES, JUNE 18 AT 9:30PM

Join us for a night of cabaret for a cause for HeartShare St. Vincent's Services (HSVS), with performances from Broadway's best, as well as talented kids from HSVS!

HSVS is more than just a foster care agency. They provide a comprehensive and holistic set of programming for both children and families dealing with a range of trauma related to family separation, including making sure their youth can attend and graduate from college. This evening's performance will benefit HSVS's American Dreams Program which provides funding for tuition, books, computers, and housing for HSVS kids attending college.

Nationally, only 8% of foster youth graduate from higher education. Together, we can change that statistic and fuel some dreams!

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

BRUBECK BROTHERS QUARTET, JULY 19 AT 9:30PM

On December 14, 1959, legendary Jazz pianist Dave Brubeck released his seminal record Time Out. Sixty years later, Chris and Dan Brubeck, who performed with their father later in his career, celebrate the anniversary of this release at Feinstein's/54 Below. Joined by guitarist Mike DeMicco and pianist Chuck Lamb, the Brubeck Brothers Quartet celebrate Dave Brubeck's career, legacy, and legendary album.

$25-$35 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NOW AND THEN: CURRENT & FORMER BROADWAY KIDS TAKE THE STAGE, JULY 20 AT 9:30PM

Broadway kids of the past and present join forces for this special one night event! Come join current Broadway kids and some of your favorite former Broadway kids as they sing through songs by some of your favorite contemporary artists and composers. This is a concert that any Broadway fan, young or young at heart, can't miss!

Produced and Conceived by Dara Paige Bloomfield (Growing Up Broadway)

$30-$40 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY LOVES Selena Gomez, FEAT. Taylor Louderman, Jennifer Damiano, Krysta Rodriguez, AND MORE!, JULY 22 AT 7:00PM & 9:30PM

Selena Gomez WILL NOT BE APPEARING AT THIS CONCERT.

The Broadway Loves series will return to Feinstein's/54 Below on July 22nd when over a dozen of Broadway's most distinctive voices will celebrate the multi-platinum career of millennial icon Selena Gomez, on the evening of her 27th birthday! The concerts will be musically directed and produced by Benjamin Rauhala (The Secret Life of Bees, Broadway Princess Party).

Broadway Loves Selena Gomez will feature a set-list filled with iconic hits both from her smash solo albums, including 2015's groundbreaking Revival, and her hits recorded with her former band The Scene. Audiences can expect to hear most recent smash hits "Back To You," "Wolves," Hands to Myself," and "Good For You" as well as youthful favorites "Come and Get It," "Who Says," "Love You Like a Love Song," and many more. This is one night no pop and rock music fan should miss as Broadway's best celebrate one of our generation's most stylish, distinctive, and iconic vocalists.

Featuring: Zach Adkins (Anastasia, Kinky Boots), Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls, American Psycho), Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill), Tony Award® nominee Jennifer Damiano (Next to Normal, American Psycho, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark), Ari Groover (Head Over Heels, Alice By Heart), Janet Krupin (If/Then, Bring It On), Ginna Le Vine (Picnic, The Torch-Bearers), Adam J. Levy (Waitress, Dave), Devin Lewis (Newsies), Ashley Loren (Moulin Rouge, NBC's "This Is Us"), Tony Award® nominee Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls, Kinky Boots, Bring It On), Isabelle McCalla (The Prom, Aladdin), Krysta Rodriguez ("Smash," First Date, The Addams Family), and introducing Tanner Callicutt with more to be announced, and final casting subject to change.

The band will feature Justin Goldner (Dear Evan Hansen) on guitar, Alan Stevens Hewitt (Fun Home) on bass, Shannon Ford (Beetlejuice) on drums, Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf (My Fair Lady) on cello, and music director Benjamin Rauhala on piano. Nicholas Oliveri, Marissa Rosen, and Jillian Soares will be featured on background vocals.

Broadway Loves Selena Gomez is the eleventh concert in the Broadway Loves series, which previously celebrated the music of Celine Dion, Demi Lovato, Kelly Clarkson, Britney Spears, Gwen Stefani, Sam Smith, the Spice Girls, and Mariah Carey.

$35-$45 cover charge. $40 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Charles Busch, JULY 23 & 24 AT 7:00PM

Actor/playwright/cabaret entertainer, Tony nominee, and two-time MAC Award winner Charles Busch (Die Mommie Die!, Vampire Lesbians of Sodom) returns to Feinstein's/54 Below for two special encore performances in a musical entertainment that gets to the essence of this legendary theatrical figure. Through an eclectic songbook from the seventies and early eighties, Busch unfolds an outrageously comic yet also poignant tale of his early years striving to find a place for himself in show business. Songs include the work of Michel Legrand, Rupert Holmes, Stephen Sondheim, Jim Croce, among the best of Broadway, film, and pop.

He will be joined by his longtime musical director Tom Judson.

$45-$55 cover charge. $65 VIP seating. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ELLI'S 64TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION, JULY 23 AT 9:30PM

Elli is thrilled to be making his Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut with a celebration chronicling an intriguing life, balancing his love of Judaism with being an actor and a performer. The evening is directed by Faith Prince and produced by Robert W. Schneider, and is accompanied by Alex Rybeck and the Drey-Dels. With songs from Jerry Herman to Allan Sherman, with some Rodgers and Hammerstein, Bock & Harnick, Mickey Katz, and Lennon & McCartney in between, Will You Still Need Me - Will You Still Feed Me When I'm 64? promises to be a show that is not to be missed!

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

BRANDEN R. MANGAN, JULY 24 AT 9:30PM

Branden R. Mangan, (National tour of Showtime With Shakespeare, Outcast web series), makes his Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut in Metamorphosis. Follow Branden's journey through musical theatre, finding the place where he belongs. Metamorphosis will feature songs from Songs For a New World, Kinky Boots, Memphis, and more! Branden's soothing voice and charming smile is sure to have you on your feet by the end of the show.

Special Guests:

Miriam Navarrete (Surflight Theater: Hairspray (Dynamite), Vanguard Theater Company: Memphis, NJCU: In The Heights (Nina), Sister Act (Deloris U/S)) and Shania Alexis (Ghost (Clara); Fame (Carmen Diaz u.s./Ensemble); Lucky Stiff (Annabel); Café Series; Raise the Café Series)

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS Avril Lavigne, FEAT. Max Sheldon, Talia Suskauer, AND MORE!, JUNE 22 AT 9:30PM

Avril Lavigne WILL NOT BE APPEARING AT THIS CONCERT

"Complicated," "Sk8er Boi," "When You're Gone," "Girlfriend," "My Happy Ending" - the music of eight-time Grammy Award®-nominated singer/songwriter and Rolling Stone's 2002 Influential Woman of the Year, Avril Lavigne, comes to Feinstein's/54 Below for one night only! Join over a dozen Broadway performers and rising stars as we celebrate the two-decade long career of one of this generation's most trailblazing artists: Avril Lavigne.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Avril Lavigne Foundation.

Featuring: Liam Allen (Passing Strange), Susie Carroll (The Prom), Roger Dawley (Paw Patrol), Kamryn Harris (In The Heights), Diana Huey (The Little Mermaid), Samantha Littleford (American Idiot), Ayden Lowe (Heathers: The Musical), Tom McGovern (The Office! A Parody Musical), Allsun O'Malley (Avenue Q), Max Sheldon (West Side Story), Alexia Sielo (We Are The Tigers), Talia Suskauer (Be More Chill), Joe Veale (Enter Laughing), Zurin Villanueva (Clueless, Mean Girls), Suzi Weisberg (A Chorus Line), and Diamond Essence White (Dear Evan Hansen) and more to be announced!

Musical directed by Luke Williams

Produced by Benjamin Nissen

Associate Produced by Lauren Echausse & Jack LeBoeuf

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Haley Swindal IN SING HAPPY: THE SONGS OF Liza Minnelli, JUlY 26 AT 9:30PM

Come and see Haley Swindal (Chicago, Jekyll & Hyde) as she puts her brassy stamp on the greatest songs ever sung by her idol Liza Minnelli. Songs include "Maybe This Time," "Teach Me Tonight," "Cabaret," "New York, New York," "Sing Happy," and more. This Broadway starlet will astonish and devastate in an evening that will go down in showbiz history as a "you had to be there" event.

Written and Directed by Will Nunziata

$65-$75 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS HANSON, JULY 26 AT 11:30PM

"Where's the love?" It's at Feinstein's/54 Below on July 26!

54 Sings Hanson will feature the music of the famous brother trio that you never knew you needed. Celebrating a music library spanning over 20 years, 54 Sings Hanson will breathe fresh life into loved classics such as "MmmBop," "Thinking of You," "Weird," "I Will Come To You," and "Where's The Love?" - while also mixing in some of the band's newer hits and deep cuts that'll make you fans all over again. Come hear some of Broadway's and New York's best! Produced by Elmo Zapp and Stephanie Lazard.

Featuring: Michael Williams (Cruel Intentions), Matt Magnusson, Jordon Bolden (Emojiland), Jessie Shelton (Hadestown, Waitress First National Tour), Alexis Floyd (TV's "The Bold Type"), Elmo Zapp, Morgan Reilly, Michelle Beth Herman (Les Miserables Nat'l Tour), Richard Baskin (Ricky B and the Soul Patrol), Nya Trysha (Cleopatra), and F. Michael Haynie.

Band: Dan Garmon (Keys, Music Director), Zach Spound (Keys), Mike Rosengarten (Guitars), Julia Adamy (Bass), and Elena Bonomo (Drums).

Also featuring:

Jake McKenna (Host)

Brooke Wetterhahn (Background Vocalist)

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

GUILTY PLEASURES CABARET'S SPEAKEASY SOCIAL, JULY 27 AT 11:30PM

Guilty Pleasures Cabaret presents "Speakeasy Social" - an evening of song and dance dedicated to the time of flappers, bootleggers, and jazz. Featuring high-energy synchronized dancing and tight vocal harmonies courtesy of The Sirens, the show is full of sultry charm and feminine energy that's redefining the American cabaret experience. You better believe... it's the bee's knees!

Guilty Pleasures Cabaret, NYC's Premier Song and Dance Variety Show, features high-energy synchronized dancing, live music, and cheeky comedy... just a few of our guilty pleasures.

Produced and directed by a female team, the show is filled with sultry charm and feminine energy that brings out the classic side of the cabaret experience. This production can be described as an extravaganza in which "Great Gatsby meets Mad Men meets Video Vixens." Guilty Pleasures Cabaret was founded in 2014 by six friends in New York City who wanted to produce a show that highlighted both their performing and creative talents. Inspired by music, dance, and costumes that fulfilled their guilty performing pleasures, the show was born - thus earning their name, Guilty Pleasures Cabaret. The ladies debuted their show in Manhattan on the Upper West Side at a neighborhood bar, and after nine months, moved downtown where they sold out monthly shows. In the spring of 2017, the group began performing internationally with performances in San Pedro, Belize, and Bimini, Bahamas. For more information, please visit guiltypleasurescabaret.com.

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

Vasthy Mompoint FEAT. Caitlin Kinnunen, Lilli Cooper, Jai'len Josey, AND MORE!, JULY 28 AT 9:30PM

Vasthy Mompoint (The Prom, Spongebob Squarepants, "Mysteries of Laura") makes her Feinstein's/54 Below debut in Bits, Gummies, Folk, and Love (or how I survived the last year of my life). Join this 2 time Legacy Robe winner for a night of folk music, bits, shots, and storytelling. Featuring music from Brandi Carlie, Bobby McFerrin, Tracy Chapman, First Aid Kit, and more, Vasthy and her all female band will make this a night you don't want to miss!

Featuring special guest stars: Tony Award® nominee Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom, Spring Awakening), Isabelle McCalla (The Prom), Tony Award® nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie, SpongeBob Squarepants), Jai'len Josey (Spongebob Squarepants), Sasha Hutchings (Hamilton, Oklahoma), Afra Hines (Hadestown), Jen Noble (King Kong), Tracee Beazer (Frozen, Something Rotten!), Jerusha Cavazos (Prom), Amber Iman (Shuffle Along, Soul Doctor), and more to be announced!

Musical Direction by Meg Zervoulis (The Prom, Mean Girls)

A portion of the profits will be donated to the Actors Fund.

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lillias White: MAKE SOMEONE HAPPY, JULY 30 & 31 AT 7:00PM

Tony Award® winner Lillias White takes the audience on a musical journey full of love, light and happiness. Make Someone Happy is sure to lift your spirits and make you happy. The show features standards for the world of Broadway, film, and jazz.

The Brooklyn native made her Broadway debut in Barnum in 1981. She played Effie in the 1987 revival of Dreamgirls, for which she won the Drama League Award for Best Actress in a Musical. Lillias has also appeared on Broadway in Cats, Carrie, Once on This Island, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Chicago, and Fela!, for which she received a Tony nomination. For her role as Sonja in Cy Coleman's The Life, she won the Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

Lillias' concert performances include Funny Girl, Hair, Dreamgirls, and South Pacific, which was broadcast by PBS Great Performances. She has appeared in concert at the Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, and Lincoln Center and has toured internationally with her one-woman show From Brooklyn to Broadway. For her show The Lillas White Effect at Feinstein's/54 Below, directed by Will Nunziata, she received the coveted Bistro Award.

$50-$60 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

TYLER CAPA AND FRIENDS IN CONCERT!, JULY 31 AT 9:30PM

Come see some of New York's finest perform some of Broadway's most beloved hits exclusively at Feinstein's/54 Below. Be prepared to hear gender-bent songs alongside captivating solos and duets throughout this unforgettable night. This performance will be under the musical direction of Tyler Capa.

Tyler Capa is a music director and vocal coach who has worked as a professional pianist for many years. He has recently been seen music directing shows at Feinstein's/54 Below, Off-Broadway productions at Theatre Row, and other cabaret venues in NYC. In addition, he continuously works as a vocal coach for some of Broadway's finest performers and singers. Posting Youtube videos of his work with Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill, Jimmy Awards) has been a big part of his upbringing and lead him to his musical career as a music director and accompanist.

$25-$35 cover charge. $50 VIP seating. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins.





