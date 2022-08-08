Ciara Renée Directs Electronic Amish Musical at 54 Below This Month

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents a concert of The Runaround, an electronic musical about the journey of Abel, an Amish misfit! What happens when the headlines hit home in a community that does not read the newspaper? Because of their beliefs, an Amish community quickly forgives violent actions of an outsider, while shunning an innocent misfit of their own.

Tragedy strikes as Abel is embarking upon Rumspringa, the time when the Amish youth are set free to explore the world to decide if they belong there or with their community and church. Caught as the star of the headline and shunned from the community, Abel, runs around in self discovery. In an unforgettable celebration of Stewart Alden Tabler's debut musical, experience the first public presentation of this work! Directed by Ciara Renée.

Stewart Alden Tabler plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on August 31st at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT CIARA RENÉE

Known for her Broadway roles as "Jenna" in Waitress, and "Elsa" in Frozen, and on TV as "Hawkgirl" in Legends of Tomorrow, Ciara is grateful to be pursuing her passion for directing with this fresh, funky, and powerful new piece, The Runaround, by Stewart Alden Tabler. Past directing credits include: Directed industry reading and 54 Below concert of Millennials Are Killing Musicals, by Nico Juber. Directed Holo, a musical short film, by Nico Juber for NAMT's 5x15 Festival, in collaboration with BW and Beck Center for the Arts. She also co-directed (with Michael Dallatorre) the short documentary, Beating the Odds - Children's Defense Fund of California. She is the writer, EP, and co-director of the short film Reddy Records.