Celia Berk Debuts New Show ON MY WAY TO YOU: IMPROBABLE STORIES THAT INSPIRED AN UNLIKELY PATH

Bistro, BroadwayWorld, MAC and Margaret Whiting Award winner Celia Berk is debuting her new cabaret show On My Way To You: Improbable Stories That Inspired An Unlikely Path on February 17, 2022 at the Laurie Beechman Theater.

Tedd Firth is the Music Director and accompanist. Mark Nadler directs. Tickets and more information here. For any updates related to COVID-19, please follow Celia Berk's Facebook page.

In her new show, Celia Berk explores the courage and daring of iconic performers from Al Jolson to Maria Callas to Barbara Cook and the deep impression they left on her. The songs are as unexpected as the stories of the people who sang them, from Tin Pan Alley to Pop and everything in between.

Celia and Tedd Firth are currently completing an album featuring songs about love, including the kinds of hidden gems by great songwriters that have become Celia's trademark. Slated for release in Fall 2022, it is co-produced by Grammy and Tony Award-winner Scott Lehrer.

Tedd Firth is a musical director, jazz pianist and arranger. As a musical director and accompanist, he has worked with Barbara Cook, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Marilyn Maye, Michael Feinstein, Karen Akers, Mary Cleere Haran, Margaret Whiting and many others. Among the jazz musicians he has performed or recorded with are John Pizzarelli, Houston Person, Frank Wess, Mark Whitfield, Red Holloway, Benny Golson and Joe Morello. As an arranger and orchestrator, Tedd's work has been performed by musicians including Bernadette Peters and Liza Minnelli and most major American symphony orchestras.

An internationally acclaimed singer, pianist, tap dancer and comedian, Mark Nadler has directed cabaret shows for a range of performers including Heather Mac Rae, Billie Roe and Marta Sanders. As director/music director/accompanist/arranger for Nancy McCall's first cabaret show in more than a decade, he guided her to a 2020 Bistro Award for Interpretive Artistry. For Stacy Sullivan, he created and directed "A Night at the Troubadour". In reviewing that show, Stephen Holden of The New York Times said, "...the show, exquisitely directed by Mark Nadler, is a brave leap into the unknown and an acting tour de force."

Celia's second album, MANHATTAN SERENADE, received the 2017 LaMott Friedman Award and was arranged and conducted by Alex Rybeck and co-produced by Scott Lehrer, the team behind her debut album YOU CAN'T RUSH SPRING. Lyricist David Zippel (whose "The Broadway Song" written with Cy Coleman received its first commercial recording) wrote in the album notes, "A tribute to her hometown, this collection is anything but renditions of the obvious New York songs.

MANHATTAN SERENADE is curated: a connoisseur's compilation of one exquisite, undiscovered musical gem after another." YOU CAN'T RUSH SPRING and Celia's solo cabaret debut, directed by Jeff Harnar, earned Celia a 2015 Bistro Award: Vocalist, 2015 MAC Award: New York Debut - Female, 2015 BroadwayWorld Award for Best New York Cabaret Debut, and The 2015 Margaret Whiting Award. It appeared on a number of Best of 2014 lists. She has made memorable appearances at Carnegie Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Town Hall and the National Arts Club.

All of Celia Berk's music is available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora and streaming platforms worldwide. Additional information about Celia Berk can be found at celiaberk.com.