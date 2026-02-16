EPIC Players to Present THE EPIC ORIGINALS: REVOLUTIONS AND REVELATIONS

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

EPIC Players, New York City's leading neuroinclusive theater company, will present The EPIC Originals: Revolutions and Revelations, an evening of powerful, original performances created and performed by EPIC's Neurodivergent and Disabled artists, on March 22nd at Joe's Pub. This annual EPIC Underground showcase that features original songs for the first time is part of EPIC Players' 10th anniversary year marking a decade of championing inclusion, artistic excellence, and authentic representation in the performing arts.

Featuring original song, spoken word, personal narrative, stand-up, and poetry, Revolutions and Revelations transforms lived experience into powerful art. From personal revolutions to life-changing revelations, each performance offers an intimate window into creativity, fortitude, and self-expression.

With honesty, humor, and fearless storytelling, EPIC Players invite audiences into a space where authenticity leads, and every voice matters. Revolutions and Revelations celebrates both the power of telling one's own story and EPIC Players' long-term commitment to centering Neurodivergent and Disabled artists on their own terms.

"Presenting original work by EPIC Players as we mark our 10th anniversary feels incredibly full-circle," says Aubrie Therrien, Executive Artistic Director of EPIC Players. "Over the last decade, we've worked to create a space where Neurodivergent artists can take creative risks, tell their own stories, and be seen as the artists they are. This showcase is joyful, exciting, and deeply EPIC; it's our Players claiming the stage in their own voices."

Revolutions and Revelations is directed by EPIC Board Member and comedian TALIA, with music direction by multi-award-winning Composer and Lyricist Scott Evan Davis. The creative team includes Cameron Walker (Assistant Director), Niamh Marie (Stage Manager), Max Baudisch (Acting Coach and Mentor), Molly Barwick (EPIC Intern), and Nick Barberio (Contributor and Collaborator). Final performers to be announced soon.

EPIC Players will present two performances at the popular Manhattan venue on Sunday, March 22nd, at 4 PM and 7 PM. Doors open one hour before the performance, at 3 PM and 6 PM, respectively.

Both shows will be ASL interpreted. To access ASL seats, please enter promo code EPICASL to select options. Please contact Joe's Pub box office directly for any other audience access accommodations.

Tickets are $65/$30 (inclusive of the advance phone/web service fee; door price). There is a 2-drink or 1-food item minimum per person during every show at Joe's Pub.

Since its founding, EPIC has grown significantly, offering free classes, no-cost access, and ever-increasing paid employment to its neuro-diverse community of artists with and without disabilities. Each year, EPIC produces two neuro-inclusive cabarets on New York City stages to highlight its community's musical talents. Past cabarets have taken place at Joe's Pub at The Public, 54 Below, The Clark Theater, The Penthouse at Lincoln Center, HBO Headquarters, The Triad, and The Duplex.

EPIC is an inclusive theater company and welcomes all theater patrons to enjoy its productions. To make all shows more accessible to individuals with disabilities and members of the neuro-diverse community and their families, EPIC offers the following accommodations, services, and policies:

ADA Seating: Wheelchair and companion seating is reserved for the exclusive use of patrons with disabilities and their guests who require the features of the seat. The accessible seat locations offer wheelchair accommodation for guests who need to remain in their wheelchairs or who would like to transfer, have no steps for guests with mobility disabilities, and are easy to access from the theater entrance.

Access Coordinator and volunteers on site, noise-canceling headphones, and quiet zones in the lobby area.

A relaxed atmosphere will be adopted at all performances to allow patrons with developmental disabilities to talk and vocalize as they wish, as well as leave and re-enter the seating area as needed.