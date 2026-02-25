Chasing Dreams Returns To Don’t Tell Mama With THE SOUND OF LOVE

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following a sold-out season opener, the international Broadway Cabaret Series Chasing Dreams has announced its second production of 2026: "The Sound of Love." The one-night-only event will take place on Friday, February 27th, at 7:00 PM at the legendary Broadway cabaret landmark, Don't Tell Mama, located at 343 West 46th Street.

"The Sound of Love" is a curated musical journey exploring the universal language of the heart. From the sweep of Broadway ballads to contemporary anthems, the evening celebrates love in all its complexities: romantic, bittersweet, and the unwavering love for the artistic journey itself.

True to the mission of Chasing Dreams, the production features a powerhouse cast of International Artists who have moved to New York City from across the globe to manifest their professional goals. The February 27th lineup includes Mariana Beauchamp, Juan Herrera, Camila Lopez, Iliyana Kaschor, Ana Sofía Cadena, Nereyda Díaz, Gabriela Vaisman, Valeria Soler, and Hanna Westi.

"After the energy of our January show, we wanted to lean into the frequency of love-not just as a feeling, but as the driving force that keeps us chasing these dreams," says Executive Producer Camila Figueiras Meriggi. The creative vision is led by Artistic Director Delfina Perret and Associate Director Hanna Westi, with live musical accompaniment by pianist James Brandfonbrener. The evening's performances will be captured by videographer David J. Rosario.

Chasing Dreams is dedicated to creating visibility and community for International Artists. By providing a platform for performers from diverse cultural backgrounds, Chasing Dreams bridges the gap between global talent and the New York stage, celebrating the immigrant experience through high-caliber musical storytelling.