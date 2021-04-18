Broadway Alive Presents The Ellen's Stardust Diner Alumni Reunion Tonight

Broadway Alive presents the Ellen's Stardust Diner Alumni Reunion, an interactive musical theatre benefit show, streaming on Sunday, April 18 at 7 PM EDT via YouTube, Facebook and BroadwayOnDemand.com .The concert is a special Alumni Reunion Show, featuring "The Stardusters," who have gone "From Burgers to Broadway," hosted by Matt DeAngelis and Emily McNamara. The cast includes Kayleigh Brennan, Danny Brooks, Dana Costello, Christine Dwyer, Gabrielle Elisabeth, Brandon Ellis, James Ferko, Nathan Lucrezio, Zak Resnick, Marrick Smith, Morgan Smith and Alysha Umphress, performing some of Broadway's most legendary showtunes - "Great White Way" hits that have become show-stoppers at the venue.

Opened in 1987, Ellen's Stardust Diner, located in the heart of NYC's Theater District, is a retro 1950s-themed diner, internationally renowned for its world-famous singing waitstaff the "Stardusters."

Broadway Alive's virtual event will feature former and current singing waiters from The Diner performing some of the most popular numbers that have wowed the crowds in the venue over the years. The show will be available free-to-view, with welcome donations going directly go to the venue's performers and staff. The "virtual tip bucket" is now open on Eventbrite.

The event is being produced for Ellen's Stardust Diner by Broadway Alive in collaboration with Ellen's Stardust Diner's Artistic Director, Scott Barbarino.

Broadway Alive is composed of a group of young professionals who share their love for Broadway musicals. Their goal is to bring beloved musicals to everyone's homes around the world, to help support the struggling industry and to help keep "Broadway alive!" Follow them on Instagram or contact them directly at broadwayalive@gmail.com for further information and inquiries.

Kayleigh Marie Brennan is a Massachusetts girl living in NYC. She's been working at Ellen's on-and-off for almost 5 years and loves getting to make music and memories with her friends. Some of her favorite roles include Wednesday Addams (The Addams Family) Brooke Wyndham (Legally Blonde)and Wendla (Spring Awakening).

Danny Brooks: Originally from Chicago, Danny moved to NYC in 2013. Working at Ellens since 2016. Theatre: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Barfee), The Importance of Being Earnest (Algernon), Barnum (Bailey), Mame (Patrick), Straight on til' Morning (Off Broadway, Bobby) Film: Annie (2014), Divergent (2014), Dark Knight (2008) TV: Billions (Showtime), Chicago Fire (NBC), Person of Interest (CBS), SMASH (NBC), Blindspot (NBC).

Dana Costello- Since making her NYC debut at Ellen's Stardust Diner, Dana Costello has appeared on Broadway in Pretty Woman, Finding Neverland, Jekyll and Hyde (as well as the national tour production), and The Scarlet Pimpernel at Lincoln Center.

Matt DeAngelis -A veteran of over 800 performances of the hit musical Hair including Broadway, The West End, and National Tour playing the role of Woof. He also launched the 1st National Tour of Green Day's American Idiot and was seen playing multiple instruments in the Tony Award Winning musical Once as Svec. Matt returned to Broadway as Earl in Sara Bareilles' Waitress followed by a stint on the 1st National Tour. He was most recently seen on stage in NYC in the World Premiere of The Secret Life of Bees at The Atlantic Theatre Company. On TV Matt has been seen on Person of Interest, Madam Secretary, Marvel's Daredevil, EVIL, For Life, and Chicago PD.

Christine Dwyer- After graduating with a BFA from The Hartt School, toured the US, Canada, and Japan playing Maureen in the national tour of RENT. She is best known for touring the country and flying into Broadway as Elphaba in Wicked. She has donned the green as Elphaba over 1000 times including the 2014 Tony Awards to celebrate the show's 10 year anniversary and for President Barack Obama and Chancellor Angela Merkel at the 2016 Hannover Messe in Hannover Germany representing the United States. Christine was recently seen touring the country as Sylvia Llewelyn Davies in Finding Neverland, the Musical. This past April, she was in the NBC Live Jesus Christ Superstar concert, starring Sara Bareilles and John Legend. She was most recently seen leading the 1st National Tour of Waitress as Jenna.

Gabrielle Elisabeth is a Broadway and a TV and film actress, most recently seen in the Oscar winning, Beautiful the Carole King Musical and the Emmy Award winning, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She is honored to be joining the cast of Ellen Stardust Diner once again. A place she considers to be family.

Brandon J. Ellis Broadway/ 1st National Tour: Company '06 (OBC), Once (OBC), Bandstand (OBC), and The Play That Goes Wrong. West End: Once. Off Broadway: August Rush, Missed Connections; TV/FILM: 30 Rock, Dietland, Ironfist, Vinyl, The Naked Brothers Band, Shake Rattle and Roll. Commercial: Firehouse Subs (National Spokesperson), Policy Genius (National Spokesperson), Best Buy, Quaker Oats, Applebee's, IHOP, and others. Training: BFA in acting from UNCG

Matthew Lee: Matthew hails from the Indianapolis area of Indiana. Known for his vocal variety, Matthew has displayed his operatic and pop-rock tendencies on stages across the world and on the open seas. He has been both enchanting and terrorizing tables at Ellen's Stardust Diner between performing contracts since 2014 and has been a proud member of Stardust Family United since its founding in 2016. Favorite contracts and performing experiences include the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Spring Awakening, American Idiot, and The Trevor Project NYC. Matthew continues to perform virtually with bands and solo - follow @nycmatthewlee for updates

Nathan Lucrezio- After a four and a half year run in Disney's hit Aladdin, Nathan is appearing as Andrew Morton and in the Ensemble of the brand new musical DIANA. A B.F.A. Musical Theatre graduate from Penn State University, Nathan has worked in the entertainment business for the past ten years. Breakout shows include Rogers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, A Chorus Line, The Man of La Mancha, and The Last Word. Alongside his theatrical success, Nathan recently released his debut album "Nathan Lucrezio Covers Vol. 1" next to two Christmas Singles and the popular Waving Through a Window Medley. He is a Champion Irish Dancer, and has appeared in popular television shows such as SMASH, and First Wives Club. Favorite concert venues to perform at are Feinstein's 54 Below, and Broadway at W. Visit www.nathanlucrezio.comfor links to his music and find him on social media at @nathanlucrezio.

Emily McNamara was recognized by Time Out New York as one of the "top ten local women every[one] should know-and be obsessed with." New York credits include: A Musical About Star Wars, NEWSical The Musical, The Awesome 80's Prom (also co-wrote), My Big Gay Italian Wedding, My First Time, The Karaoke Show, and Around The World In 80 Days. Regional favorites: Gettin' The Band Back Together at George Street Playhouse (also co-wrote), Little Shop Of Horrors, Fiddler On The Roof, Dreamgirls, Godspell, Smokey Joe's Cafe, and Chicago. Emily performs regularly as a host, singer, and comic at venues all over NYC including Joe's Pub, 54 Below, Ars Nova, The York Theatre, The Laurie Beechman Theater, The Comedy Cellar, The Village Underground, and at her MAC award nominated show Mostly Sondheim at The Duplex. She recently co-stared on the HBO drama Vinyl, produced by Martin Scorsese and Mick Jagger. Other TV: Sex And The City and Billy On The Street. She is a creator and book writer of the Broadway musical Gettin' The Band Back Together. When not performing, Emily is home with her husband David and baby girl Lucy.

Peter Marrick is an NYC native Actor. He was in the Original Company of Fun Home on Broadway and recreated the role of Connor Murphy in the 1st National Tour of Dear Evan Hansen. He has performed at The Public Theatre, the St. Louis M.U.N.Y. and many other stages across the country. You may have seen him recently in the video Games Mafia III and Red Dead Redemption II and the Indie film The Lennon Report. He is thrilled to be supporting his Stardust Family who have always given him a warm and generous home in between shows.

Zak Resnick - Broadway: Mamma Mia!. Off-Broadway: Piece of My Heart: The Bert Berns Story directed by Denis Jones; Once Upon a Mattress directed by Jack Cummings III for Transport Group; Television: Lovestruck! (ABC Family); The Marshalls (ABC), directed by Anderson Davis. Regional: The Last Five Years at American Conservatory Theatre (Best Actor in a Musical nominee, San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle Awards). AIDA at The MUNY opposite Michelle Willams. Resnick is a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University, where he received his B.F.A. in drama, and was an acting student at the National Institute of Dramatic Art in Sydney, Australia. @zakresnick

Alysha Umphress- Broadway; "On the Town" (Hildy), "American Idiot", "On a clear day you can see forever", "Priscilla Queen Of the Desert", and "Bring it On!". Nominated for a Lucille Lortel Award for her performance in the NYC revival of "Smokey Joe's Cafe" *Chita Rivera award winner best ensemble. Recent credits include "Scotland, PA" at Roundabout theatre company and performing the role of Ruth Sherwood in "Wonderful Town" with the London Symphony Orchestra, which was recorded on the LSO label and available on iTunes. Alysha originated the role of Cee Cee Bloom in the world premiere of "Beaches" the musical at the Signature Theatre earning her a Helen Hayes nomination for Best Leading Actress in a musical. Television credits include "Law and Order SVU", "Nurse Jackie", "Royal Pains" and "The Climb". Alysha can now be seen as Murphy in Netflix's "Bonding" @alyshaumphress

RSVP on Eventbrite: click here.