Birdland Announces November Programming Featuring Jason Kravits, Linda Purl with Billy Stritch Trio & More

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater are open this November with a full slate of nightly performances! At Birdland Jazz Club, catch Bill Charlap Duets with Houston Person, Jon Faddis, Chris Potter and Ron Carter, Peter Cincotti, Jihye Lee Big Band, The Hot Sardines, Andy Farber and his Orchestra, Ken Peplowski Quartet "Hidden Treasures: Ken's American Songbook," Cocomama, and Joe Lovano and Dave Douglas's Sound Prints.

Birdland Theater will present Mike Clark Quartet, Ben Allison Quartet "Moments Inside" Release Celebration, Ashley Pezzotti Trio, Alon Yavnai Trio, Susan Mack, Newvelle Records Presents a Tribute to Frank Kimbrough, Roberta Donnay & The Prohibition Mob Band, Sheila Jordan Birthday Celebration, Loston Harris Quartet, and Anna Kolchina Quartet.

Repeat engagements include Jim Caruso's Cast Party with Billy Stritch at the piano, The Lineup with Susie Mosher, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola's Guitar Night, Eric Comstock and Barbara Fasano and Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra.

*In compliance with New York City rules for indoor activities, Birdland requires proof of vaccination from all customers, staff, and performers.

November 1 (Monday) 7PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Jason Kravits - "Off the Top!"

Kravits returns to Birdland with "Off the Top!" after two sold-out shows earlier this fall. Whether you recognize him from Broadway (The Drowsy Chaperone, Relatively Speaking) or TV ("Halston," "The Undoing," "Dr. Death," "B Positive," "Search Party"), you've never seen Jason Kravits quite like this. In a performance London's Reviewsgate calls "a five-star masterclass in the art of improv," Jason invents an entire cabaret, from scratch, right before your eyes. Every song, every lyric, every show-biz anecdote, humblebrag and overshare... made up, on the spot, based on your suggestions. Backed by the most daring band in the business, and featuring very special guests, Jason creates a solo, improvised musical-comedy high wire act you've got to see to believe.

$30 tables / $20 bar seating + $20 food/drink minimum

November 1 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Mike Clark Quartet

One of the world's most beloved drummers, Mike Clark made rhythm history with the late bassist Paul Jackson in Herbie Hancock's 1970s Headhunters band, where their funky innovations twisted the sound of the times into fresh new permutations. Clark's own bands emphasize hard-driving, progressive swing rhythms; his current quartet includes the brilliant saxophonist Jaleel Shaw, veteran pianist Jon Davis, and his long-time compatriot Leon Lee Dorsey on bass. Ever-searching, Clark continues to record extensively; recent work includes his new album, Mike Drop, on Sunnyside Records; records with NEA Jazz Master Eddie Henderson; and albums with Antonio Farao, Michael Wolff, and many others.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

November 2-6 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7 & 9:30 PM (11/2-4); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (11/5-6) - Birdland

Jazz Club

Bill Charlap Duets w Houston Person, Jon Faddis, Chris Potter, and Ron Carter

11/2: Bill Charlap and Houston Person

11/3: Bill Charlap and Jon Faddis

11/4: Bill Charlap and Chris Potter

11/5-6: Bill Charlap and Ron Carter

A thoughtful, pristine voice on the piano, Bill Charlap has collaborated for the last several decades with jazz's leading artists. While his working trio (with drum and bass stars Kenny Washington and Peter Washington) has earned him years of accolades, he also shines as a duet performer. Whether with the late Tony Bennett; the venerable Wynton Marsalis; bass legend Christian McBride; his wife, pianist Renee Rosnes; Birdland-mainstay bassist Sean Smith; or, still yet, his mother, the famed vocalist Sandy Stewart; Charlap makes a sensitive yet formidable musical partner. For this engagement of duets at Birdland Jazz Club, he invites four jazz legends to converse. And while Charlap has a history performing with saxophonist Houston Person and trumpeter Jon Faddis, the concerts with Chris Potter and Ron Carter will be these duos' first ever shows together. Don't miss these intimate sets of music!

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 4-6 (Thursday-Saturday) 8:30 PM (11/4); 7:00 & 9:30 PM (11/5-6) - Birdland Theater

Ben Allison Quartet "Moments Inside" Release Celebration

A forward-thinker both composer and bassist, Ben Allison has spent over 30 years developing a unique and fresh artistic vision for the times. His efforts have made him the recipient of several awards, including the North Sea Jazz Festival's Bird Award (2005) and Downbeat's prestigious distinction of Rising Star Bassist (2005, 2006, 2007). His projects, which bring to life folksy sonic landscapes for improvisational play, are original, spacious explorations that cross genres and create visceral moods. At Birdland, Allison celebrates the release of his new album, Moments Inside, which features two guitarists-Steve Cardenas and Chico Pinheiro-as well as the talented Alan Mednard on drums.

$30 tables / $20 bar seating + $20 food/drink minimum

​​November 7 (Sunday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Theater

Linda Purl with Billy Stritch Trio - "Songs for Jumping Back Into Life!"

Purl is known for her roles on multiple iconic television series. Besides being Fonzie's fiancée on "Happy Days," Matlock's daughter Charlene Matlock, Pam's Mom/Steve Carell's girlfriend on "The Office," she has starred in over 47 made-for-TV movies. A recurring role on "Homeland" has been among her favorites and she is currently recurring on the new HBO Max series, "Hacks." Past concert venues include Feinstein's / 54 Below, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Catalina Jazz Club, Colorado Springs Symphony, Naples Philharmonic, Club Raye in Paris, and Satin Doll in Tokyo. She has performed with the Glenn Miller, Diva Jazz and Orlando Jazz Orchestras. On Broadway, she appeared in The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and Getting and Spending. Her solo albums include Alone Together, Midnight Caravan, Up Jumped Spring and the new release Taking a Chance on Love.

$30 tables / $20 bar seating + $20 food/drink minimum

November 7 (Sunday) 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Ashley Pezzotti Trio

A singer who represents the jazz vocal tradition with the elegance, rhythmic sense, and joy of her predecessors, Ashley Pezzotti is a new and exciting voice emerging from the New York jazz scene. Born in Queens, this 25-year-old released her debut in 2019, a sparkling collection of songs that highlights her robust voice, swinging drive, and interpretive ability in both English and Spanish. Pezzotti's contributions to Wynton Marsalis's 2020 The Ever Fonky Lowdown, her work with piano virtuoso Joey Alexander, and her appearances with country sensation Keith Urban make the beginning of this singer's career a very promising one. She brings a swinging trio to Birdland.

$30 table / $ 20 bar seating + $20 food/drink minimum

November 8 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Luke Hickey - "A Little Old, A Little New"

This show celebrates the powerful synergy created when tap dancers and jazz musicians are in conversation, while offering an exciting array of historical and contemporary musical explorations. This high-energy and virtuosic evening of world class dance and music offers something for everyone, leaving the audience shuffling their feet all the way home. Hickey is a NYC-based tap dancer, choreographer, and actor, named by Dance Magazine among "25 To Watch" for 2020. In 2018, Hickey made his debut as a director and choreographer at Birdland and has since toured this show to venues including Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival and Battery Dance Festival. Hickey's choreography is also seen in the film "A Bread Factory;" listed on The New Yorker's "Best Movies of 2018." Hickey has performed at the Joyce Theater, the Guggenheim Museum's Works, NY City Center, Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, and Karole Armitage's "American Dream" in Italy.

$30 tables / $20 bar seating + $20 food/drink minimum

November 8 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Susan Mack - "Music in the Air"

Susan Mack's "Music in the Air" celebrates the profound power and magic of music in our lives. Through jazz standards of composers including Cole Porter, Antônio Carlos Jobim, Irving Berlin and Chick Corea, the show rejoices in their "forever music" - bringing a contemporary spin to the dancing, romancing and loving that music inspires in all of us. Mack's 2018 debut show "Nobody Else But Me," directed by the legendary Marilyn Maye, was nominated for a MAC Award for Best Female Debut. "Music in the Air" features musical director Tedd Firth on piano, David Finck on bass, Eric Halvorson on drums, and is directed by Lina Koutrakos.

$30 + $10 food/drink minimum

November 9-13 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (11/9-11); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (11/12-13) - Birdland Jazz Club

Peter Cincotti

88 keys, a bench and a mic: give those things to Peter Cincotti and he can take you anywhere. The singer and pianist is a sensation: with a vibrant and emotional delivery, his songs have touched audiences' hearts in the world's most prestigious venues, from Carnegie Hall to L'Olympia in Paris. He has collaborated with artists ranging from Andrea Bocelli to David Guetta; been featured in blockbuster films such as Spiderman 2; and just recently appeared as himself in Season 3 of the hit Netflix series House Of Cards. With music that spans both piano jazz and pop stylings, Cincotti-who holds the record for the youngest artist ever to reach #1 on the Billboard jazz charts-never fails to give the audience a thrilling performance.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 11-13 (Thursday-Saturday) 8:30 PM (11/11); 7:00 & 9:30PM (11/12-13) - Birdland Theater

Newvelle Records Presents a Tribute to Frank Kimbrough

Frank Kimbrough was beloved as one of his generation's most impressive, humble, and unique artists. Serving for over 25 years as the sole pianist in the legendary Maria Schneider Jazz Orchestra, Kimbrough's commitment to music was so reverential, and his spirit so giving, that-even if he never saw public stardom-he earned the unending respect of his peers. After his sudden passing this past year, some of his closest musical partners have come together to pay tribute to this amazing musician. Newvelle Records Presents a Tribute to Frank Kimbrough featuring three groups comprised of many of his greatest friends. With the help of special surprise guests each night, they will perform his compositions. For those who knew Frank, and for those who didn't, this will surely be a special evening.



Nov 11 @ 8:30pm: Scott Robinson (reeds) Ron Horton (trumpet) Elan Mehler (piano) Tony Scherr (bass) Jeffrey Hirshfield (drums)

Nov 12 @ 7pm & 9:30pm: Donny McCaslin (tenor sax) Steve Wilson (reeds) Gary Versace (piano) Martin Wind (bass) Billy Drummond (drums)

Nov 13 @ 7pm & 9:30pm: Ted Nash (reeds) Steve Cardenas (guitar) Ben Allison (bass) Matt Wilson (drums)

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

November 14 (Sunday) 5:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Jihye Lee Big Band

The winner of BMI Foundation's Charlie Parker Jazz Composition Prize, Jihye Lee has a wild imagination which guides her in weaving lyrical melodies throughout her evocative arrangements. Indeed, arranging icon Jim McNeely praises her writing for the "exciting chances" that it takes. A rising voice in large ensemble music, Lee has written for the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and Carnegie Hall's NYO Jazz. Originally from South Korea, her work breaks traditional boundaries for the genre and fits into no easy boxes. Her 2017 album April responded to a 2014 ferry boat tragedy off the shores of Korea; and with her 2021 record Daring Mind, Lee paints portraits of her New York life. Daring Mind has received worldwide acclaim from the likes of the New York Times, NPR, Jazzwise, Jazz Times and more. Her ensemble performs for one special night at Birdland.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

November 14 (Sunday) 7PM - Birdland Theater

Ty Stephens - "Standard Tyme"

Stephens and his Soul Jaazz bandmates will focus on retooled standards, Soul Jaazz style, along with some new originals. Stephens will dig into his musical treasure chest in a joy-filled, elegantly-funky evening. Joining Ty will be Richard Cummings, Jr. on piano, Robert "R.T." Taylor on guitars, Leo Traversa on bass, and Russell Worrell on drums. Stephens is the award-winning singer/songwriter, and creator and star of the long-running "Shades Of Harlem" revue, who appeared on Broadway in the original productions of Sophisticated Ladies and Marilyn, An American Fable. Among many recordings, he is guest vocalist with sax legend Houston Person, on a jazz disc from bassist JonBurr. He has performed with Harry Belafonte, Gregory Hines, Smokey Robinson, Natalie Cole, Ledisi, Savion Glover, and more; and appears regularly in Russia with drummer Oleg Butman.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 14 (Sunday) 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Alon Yavnai Trio

Pianist Alon Yavnai's music tells stories. His debut album, 2001's Yaunai: D.S. Al Coda, features a sextet with wry, twisting writing filled with lush space. 2004's Picture This saw Yavnai creating lyrical explorations for trio; his most recent-2008's Travel Notes-offered, again in trio format, desert portraits that recalled his Israeli heritage with percussionist Jamey Haddad and Israeli bassist Omer Avital. Yavnai, an exceptional pianist, is the winner of the Great American Jazz Piano Competition and a GRAMMY Award-winner for his work with Paquito D'Rivera. With an expansive mind for sound and composition, it is a wonder what adventure Yavnai will bring his audience on for this engagement at Birdland.

$30 table / $20 bar minimum + $20 food/drink minimum

November 15 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Natalie Douglas

Twelve-time Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Clubs winner Natalie Douglas has been called "a true force of nature" by Clive Davis of The Times (UK). She has performed at Carnegie Hall, Cafe Carlyle, The Town Hall, Rose Hall at Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Pheasantry in London, and at her NYC home club, Birdland where her award-winning "Tributes" monthly residency (Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, Elvis Presley, Dolly Parton, Nat "King" Cole, Dame Shirley Bassey, Ella Fitzgerald, Roberta Flack, Joni Mitchell, Sammy Davis, Jr., Lena Horne, Barbra Streisand and more) ran from Summer 2017 thru January 2020. Natalie has released three albums, including the MAC Award-winning Human Heart. Having also made her mark as a much sought-after educator and actor, she is a Master Teacher for the Mabel Mercer Foundation, the St. Louis Cabaret Conference, and the Eugene O'Neill Cabaret & Performance Conference.

$35 tables / $25 bar seating + $20 food/drink minimum

November 15 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Wayne Tucker and The Bad Mothas

Recently featured in The New York Times, Wayne Tucker and The Bad Mothas have been uplifting communities and bringing music to the people all pandemic-long, both on the streets of Brooklyn as well as in NYC's best clubs. Their music consists of beautiful flowing melodies, uplifting spiritual vibes and improvisational adventures...Stevie Wonder meets Miles Davis. The group features Wayne Tucker on trumpet and vocals, Miles Tucker on tenor sax, David Linard on piano, Tamir Shmerling on bass, and Diego Ramirez on drums. Wayne Tucker is a trumpeter, composer, arranger, violinist and vocalist based in New York City. He has performed with many of today's current jazz stars including Kurt Elling, Dee Dee Bridgewater and Cyrille Aimée; pop stars like Taylor Swift, David Crosby, and Elvis Costello; R&B singers Ne-Yo and Gabriel Garzon-Montano; and more. He has performed at some of the world's greatest venues including Madison Square Garden, Hollywood Bowl, O2 Arena, Ravinia Festival, and Kennedy Center. He has played for TV shows like "The Tonight Show," "America's Got Talent," and "The Ellen Degeneres Show."

$30 tables / $20 bar seating + $20 food/drink minimum

November 17 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Roberta Donnay & The Prohibition Mob Band

Award-winning vocalist Roberto Donnay makes fun, swinging music that brings audiences back to America's Roaring Twenties. Her exuberant band calls forth the vintage sounds of the Jazz Age and envelopes audiences with good-time, finger-snapping music like "Bathtub Gin," "Sugar Blues," and "Wake Up and Live." Donnay has recorded with legendary producer Orrin Keepnews and was a member of Dan Hicks & the Hot Licks. She has written for film and TV. Come witness her irresistible crooning!

$30 table / $ 20 bar seating + $20 food/drink minimum

November 16-20 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (11/16-18); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (11/19-20) - Birdland Jazz Club

The Hot Sardines

Stars of the trad-jazz world, The Hot Sardines bring early jazz into the modern day. With their love of classic jazz-jazz that feeds the heart and soul-bandleader Evan Palazzo, lead singer Elizabeth Bougerol and a New York-based ensemble have brought their music across the globe for years. Their brassy horn arrangements, rollicking piano melodies, smooth vocals and love for audience engagement earned them the respect of Downbeat Magazine, who called the group "one of the most delightfully energetic bands on New York's 'hot' music scene." The Hot Sardines have released five records since 2011 to critical acclaim. "Everything in our DNA is about connecting with the audience," says Bougerol. Make sure not to miss this exciting night!

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 18-20 (Thursday-Saturday) 8:30 PM (11/18); 7:00 & 9:30 PM (11/19-20) - Birdland Theater

Sheila Jordan Birthday Celebration

Sheila Jordan stands as one of America's last living great jazz vocalists. After moving to New York in 1951, she befriended Charlie Parker; married Parker's pianist, Duke Jordan; studied with Lennie Tristano and Charles Mingus; and performed regularly with jazz royalty. Jordan was raised in poverty in Pennsylvania's coal-mining country, and she faced threats and violence for working with black musicians, but her talent and love for the music allowed her to work with the top proponents of bebop and beyond. The 1970s saw Jordan venturing into innovative, adventurous musical forms with the likes of Carla Bley, Steve Swallow, and Bob Moses; in subsequent decades, she put forth 15 more records as a leader. Amazingly, in 2021, after a brilliant life in music, a lost album-which is now known to be her true first venture as a leader-was unearthed and finally released. The record, Come Love, precedes what was long considered Jordan's debut, Portrait of Sheila. Now-at 93 years young-Jordan continues to appear on major stages. This November, she brings her dazzling energy to Birdland, gracing us for three nights.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 21 (Sunday) 5:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Andy Farber and his Orchestra

Award-winning jazz composer, arranger, and saxophonist Andy Farber is one of the most in-demand artists of his generation. His eye-popping list of musical associates include Shirley Horn, Bobby Short, Joe Lovano, Joe Temperley, Regina Carter, Lee Konitz, Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder, Billy Stritch, and more. This summer, he released his long-awaited new album Early Blue Evening on the Grammy-winning label Artist Share. Farber's 17-piece big band speaks the foundational language of big band's forebears - swing and the blues - in a decidedly contemporary dialect, navigating deft originals and newly arranged standards with a rare, elegant blend of verve and verisimilitude that is, at once, inspired by history but never bound by it. Farber "doesn't recreate specific existing charts or records," writes noted author and music critic Will Friedwald, "Nor does he slavishly strive to make everything sound as contemporary as possible. He has found a viable and exciting middle path, expanding the legacy of Duke and the Count, rather than strictly recreating their work." Andy is thrilled to celebrate the release of his rapturous new album at Birdland!

$30 tables + $20 food/drink minimum

November 21 and 28 (Sundays) 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Gabrielle Stravelli and The Tim Armacost Quintet

Award winning-vocalist Gabrielle Stravelli and Grammy-nominated saxophonist Tim Armacost make a formidable front line for their hard-hitting quintet featuring pianist Art Hirahara, bassist Pat O'Leary and drummer Eric Halvorson. Gabrielle's voice and Tim's sax blend seamlessly whether playing their own original compositions or the group's adventurous arrangements of songs from pop, jazz, the American Songbook and more. Gabrielle has headlined international jazz festivals including the WBGO Jazz on the Mountain Festival, the All That Jazz Festival in Bahamas, and the Maree Sonore Festival in Venice. Dream Ago, her 2017 release primarily of original material, received a 5-star review from Downbeat and her 2019 release celebrating Willie Nelson was featured in the Wall Street Journal. After a life of travel and discovery on three continents, Armacost is one of the most important improvisers on the New York scene, with a big tenor sound and an impeccable rhythmic sense. Tim has worked with jazz greats including Jimmy Cobb, Kenny Barron, Roy Hargrove, and Randy Brecker. He has recorded 12 acclaimed records as a leader, performed on more than 50 as a sideman, and has composed for Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. As an educator, Tim has lead clinics at universities throughout the U.S., Japan and Europe.

$30 tables / $20 bar seating + $20 food/drink minimum

November 22 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Freda Payne - "Let There Be Love" CD Release Concert

Grammy-nominated Freda Payne, celebrated R&B and jazz chanteuse, shot to fame with her #1 hits "Band of Gold," and "Bring the Boys Home." The singer has graced the stage in such Broadway shows as Jelly's Last Jam, Sophisticated Ladies, and Blues in the Night. She's recently toured the country with her tribute to Ella Fitzgerald. Payne's latest recording, Let There Be Love, is an EP of duets with Kurt Elling, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Kenny Lattimore, and Johnny Mathis, with arrangements by Gordon Goodwin. The recording demonstrates her ability to sell a lyric vocally and her facility with jazz, swing, and improvisation. Payne got her start singing with big bands and then sang with Duke Ellington in New York where she landed her first record deal, a jazz album on Impulse!. Freda went on to perform with Quincy Jones's big band and recorded with the legendary producing team of Holland, Dozier & Holland on Invictus. She was a Grammy nominee for Best R&B Vocal Performance for "Band of Gold" and for the album Contact.

$40 tables / $30 bar seating + $20 food/drink minimum

November 22 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Christine Lavin

Lavin is a singer, songwriter, guitarist, recording artist, author, and videographer based in New York City. Her show at the Birdland Theater will be a combination of her most requested songs with a unique modern twist. Because her passion over the years has always been promoting the work of other songwriters, she will have one of them do a cameo performance as part of her concert. Christine performs concerts all over the US, Canada, and points beyond, including Australia, Germany and Israel). Her songs of hers have been performed by Betty Buckley, Sutton Foster, Karen Ziemba, Andrea Marcovicci, and more. In June 2021 Christine's new song "The Best Summer" hit #12 on the International Folk DJ Music Chart.

$30 tables / $20 bar seating + $20 food/drink minimum

November 23-27 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (11/23-25); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (11/26-7) - Birdland Jazz Club

Ken Peplowski Quartet "Hidden Treasures: Ken's American Songbook"

Named by the BBC as "arguably the greatest living jazz clarinetist," the masterful Ken Peplowski presents "Hidden Treasures," a celebration of oft-forgotten gems in the Great American Songbook. With a stellar band featuring drummer Willie Jones III, pianist Glen Zaleski, and bassist Martin Wind, Peplowski vows there will be "No repeats! Every set will feature a completely different song list!" In the dexterous hands of these artists, such diverse and obscure material is sure to turn into masterpieces of collective exploration.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 25-27 (Thursday-Saturday) 8:30 PM (11/25); 7:00 & 9:30 PM (11/26-27) - Birdland Theater

Loston Harris Quartet

Loston Harris is an unlikely double threat. Possessing a voice reminiscent of the old Rat Pack swing of the 40s, he supplements it with exuberant, sophisticated pianism in the post-bop tradition of the 50s and 60s. At Birdland, accompanied by the great Mark Whitfield on guitar, Gianluca on acoustic bass and Mike Lee on saxophone, Loston will do what he is beloved for: swinging. He's been doing it his whole life: after meeting Harry Connick Jr. at the 1st Thelonious Monk Jazz Competition in Washington, D.C., Connick led Loston to study with his mentor, Ellis Marsalis. When Ellis encouraged him to switch instruments-from drums to piano-Harris's future was set in motion. Catch this rare artist having a ball with his fantastic compatriots.

$30 tables / $20 bar seating + $20 food/drink minimum

November 28 (Sunday) 5:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Cocomama

Something special happens when the women of Cocomama come together on stage. Hailing from five countries on four continents, this all-female outfit creates their own kind of world music. The group performs its lush, rhythmic arrangements with a stirring je ne sais qua too often missing in even the best musical groups-which makes Cocomama an undeniably special act to watch. Lyrics sung in multiple languages translate easily because the joy behind them is so transparent. Vibrant melodies, gorgeous harmonies, head-bobbing grooves, and easy peaks and valleys to the music all create an infectious sense of freedom that flows across the ensemble. Could this be why their very first album, Quiero, found itself on the 2016 GRAMMY pre-nominations for Best Tropical Latin album? All you need to know is: you'll walk away from this one smiling!

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

​​November 29 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Robbie Rozelle - "The Next One"

BroadwayWorld Award-winning entertainer Robbie Rozelle makes his Birdland debut with "The Next One," a carefully curated evening of chaos celebrating his 45th birthday. The show, which unleashes his razor-sharp wit, signature medleys, and features special guests, features musical direction and arrangements by Yasuhiko Fukuoka. Rozelle is a celebrated entertainer, director, writer and producer. Frequently playing to sold out crowds across Manhattan, his show "Songs From Inside My Locker" was recorded live and released last year to much acclaim. In 2019-2020, he had a seven-month residency at 54 Below. As a writer and director, he has frequently collaborated with two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin, and Tony Award nominee Melissa Errico, among others. His collaborations with Wicked's Jessica Vosk culminated in her debut album Wild and Free, which debuted on four Billboard charts. By day, he is the A&R Director of the Grammy Award-winning Broadway Records, where he regularly produces albums; and he is the co-host of the popular podcast "Gay Card Revoked."

$40 tables / $30 bar seating + $20 food/drink minimum

November 29 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Anna Kolchina Quartet

Russian-born, New York-based jazz vocalist Anna Kolchina makes sultry, soulful music that touches jazz lovers' hearts. She has released three albums as a leader: Street of Dreams (2015); Dark Eyes (2016); and Wild Is The Wind (2017). For this engagement at Birdland, she is backed by a swinging outfit of Michael Kanan (Jimmy Scott, Jane Monheit), piano; Paul Sikivie (Cecile McLorin Salvant), bass; and Evan Sherman (Emmet Cohen Trio), drums. Let yourself be enchanted by Kolchina's smooth, impassioned interpretations of American Songbook standards.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 30-December 4 (Tuesday - Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (11/30-12/2); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (12/3-4) - Birdland Jazz Club

Joe Lovano and Dave Douglas Sound Prints

Named "one of the foremost ensembles in jazz" by Downbeat Magazine, Sound Prints is the joint effort of modern jazz legends Joe Lovano and Dave Douglas. The band's multigenerational line-up brings veteran drummer Joey Baron, along with its two leaders, into fluid conversation with two young stars of bass and piano: Linda May Han Oh and Lawrence Fields. Five unique voices make for endless imaginative possibilities; and consequently, the music-which these artists have developed together for nearly 10 years-often takes off into unlikely directions. Now, this special band offers music lovers its third album: Other Worlds. Released in May 2021, it showcases the ensemble after an early 2020 engagement at the famed Village Vanguard. Modern jazz fans will relish the endless interplay of these great artists.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Monthly Engagements:

November 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 (Mondays) 9:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

"Jim Caruso's Cast Party," a New York institution for almost two decades, is a wildly popular weekly open mic night/variety show that has brought a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to Birdland since 2004. Called "show-business heaven" by The New York Times and "the gold-standard of open mic nights" by The Wall Street Journal, "Cast Party" will take advantage of the city's post-pandemic nightlife renaissance to keep presenting a potent mix of Broadway stars, jazz swingers and cabaret legends, in addition to new faces and rising talent from every genre. The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair, while musical genius Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories and leads the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums).

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

November 9, 16, 23, 30 (Tuesdays) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher

"The Lineup with Susie Mosher" is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes, ranging from today's hottest headliners to the best up-and-coming stars of tomorrow. Mosher - the noted actress and singer from Broadway and beyond, called "one of those talents you need to see to believe" by Time Out New York - hosts the spontaneous extravaganza every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential New York City entertainment.

$20 + $20 food/drink minimum

November 3, 10, 17, 24 (Wednesdays) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 18th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 3, 10, 24 (Wednesdays) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night

One of the world's most exciting jazz guitarists for the last 25 years, Frank Vignola's virtuosity and pan-stylistic expertise has led to work with such stars as Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Tommy Emmanuel, and the Boston and New York Pops. This November and December, Vignola will take charge at Birdland every Wednesday (with two exceptions) for a night of brilliant guitar playing. Accompanied by his versatile and masterful quartet featuring Jimmy Bruno (guitar), Peter Washington (bass), and Vince Cherico (drums), he will invite special guests each evening: on November 3rd, Ken F. Smith and Gene Bertoncini will join; on the 10th, James Chirillo; and on the 24th, Matt Munisteri and Roni Ben-Hur. Guitar and music lovers will delight!

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 6, 13, 20, 27 (Saturdays) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano

Hailed as "the truest heir to Bobby Short" in The New York Times, pianist/singer Eric Comstock returns to Birdland with star bassist/composer Sean Smith with songs by everyone from George Gershwin to George Harrison. These two masters met on the Off-Broadway hit Our Sinatra (which Eric co-wrote) and have since worked separately and together around the world. Vocalist Barbara Fasano joins them at Birdland for a swinging Saturday supper where the music and stories are equally great. Sean Smith has been an integral part of the international jazz scene for over 25 years, and has performed with Gerry Mulligan, Phil Woods, Benny Carter, Art Farmer, Flip Phillips, Clark Terry and many others. Barbara Fasano has been praised as "a gorgeous, soulful singer who has an actor's intensity in whatever she sings" by The New York Post and "a lyrically sensitive interpreter" by The New York Times. Her latest album Busy Being Free is the recipient of the MAC Award for "Major Recording of the Year."

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

November 7, 14, 21, 28 (Sundays) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill-leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (New York Times)-leads the GRAMMY® award winning Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (ALJO), who bring together the drama of big band jazz, the culture of Latin music, and the virtuosity of eighteen of the world's most accomplished solo musicians. Twelve years of critically-acclaimed performances internationally have firmly established the ALJO as the standard-bearer for creative interpretation of Latin jazz greats such as Tito Puente, Frank "Machito" Grillo, and Chico O'Farrill, as well as the driving force behind new commissions from Latin music's most talented composers and arrangers.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

November 5, 12, 19, 26 (Fridays) 5:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the "BBB" roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop-in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart). Come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB, "a completely unique experience... there isn't another band like this anywhere," and yelp.com proclaims, "if you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it... and prepare to be blown away!"

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum