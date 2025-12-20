Photos: THE LINE UP WITH SUSIE MOSHER - December 16, 2025 at the Green Room 42

The bi-weekly variety show continues on December 30. See photos from the December 16 edition
On Tuesday December 16, 2025, Susie Mosher hosted the latest edition of her anything-goes variety show The Line Up with Susie Mosher at the Green Room 42. The night featured a wide range of talented performers, starting off with actress/singer/producer Reilly Wilmit. Singer Marieann Meringolo, who just performed her annual holiday show In The Spirit at Chelsea Table + Stage, was accompanied by musical director Doyle Newmyer on piano. The acts included singer/actor/writer Tara Connor Jones, Bboy Suitkace (Michael Capito), a New York-based multi-disciplinary performer whose work bridges the worlds of breaking and cabaret, singer Natalie Joy Johnson accompanied by musical director Drew Wutke on piano, NYC based actor and musician Hope Johansen, and singer, multi-instrumentalist, composer, arranger and actor Domenick Allen (DAYS OF OUR LIVES). Noah Henry, a recent graduate from Belmont University, accompanied himself on guitar.
Violinist Sam Gray and drummer, rhythmic percussionist, and artist Morgan Parker did a wonderful number.
The entire night featured music direction by Lon Hoyt, plus accompaniment from Hoyt on piano, John Miller on bass and Warren Odze on drums
Below, see photos from December 16 snapped by photographer Conor Weiss
Susie Mosher. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Reilly Wilmit. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Reilly Wilmit. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Doyle Newmyer. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Marieann Meringolo. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Marieann Meringolo. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
John Miller. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Tara Connor Jones. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Tara Connor Jones. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Bboy Suitkace (Michael Capito). Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Bboy Suitkace. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Natalie Joy Johnson and Susie Mosher. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Drew Wutke. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Natalie Joy Johnson. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Natalie Joy Johnson. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Hope Johansen. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Hope Johansen. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Domenick Allen. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Domenick Allen. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Warren Odze. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Noah Henry. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Noah Henry. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Sam Gray, Morgan Parker and Susie Mosher. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Sam Gray. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Morgan Parker. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Sam Gray. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Morgan Parker. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Ava Nicole Frances. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Ava Nicole Frances. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Lon Hoyt. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
