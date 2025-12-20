Photos: THE LINE UP WITH SUSIE MOSHER - December 16, 2025 at the Green Room 42

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Tuesday December 16, 2025, Susie Mosher hosted the latest edition of her anything-goes variety show The Line Up with Susie Mosher at the Green Room 42. The night featured a wide range of talented performers, starting off with actress/singer/producer Reilly Wilmit. Singer Marieann Meringolo, who just performed her annual holiday show In The Spirit at Chelsea Table + Stage, was accompanied by musical director Doyle Newmyer on piano. The acts included singer/actor/writer Tara Connor Jones, Bboy Suitkace (Michael Capito), a New York-based multi-disciplinary performer whose work bridges the worlds of breaking and cabaret, singer Natalie Joy Johnson accompanied by musical director Drew Wutke on piano, NYC based actor and musician Hope Johansen, and singer, multi-instrumentalist, composer, arranger and actor Domenick Allen (DAYS OF OUR LIVES). Noah Henry, a recent graduate from Belmont University, accompanied himself on guitar.

Violinist Sam Gray and drummer, rhythmic percussionist, and artist Morgan Parker did a wonderful number.

The entire night featured music direction by Lon Hoyt, plus accompaniment from Hoyt on piano, John Miller on bass and Warren Odze on drums

Learn more about Susie Mosher at www.susiemosher.com

Tickets to future editions of the bi-weekly Line Up with Susie Mosher are available on the Green Room 42 website here.