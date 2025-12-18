The Table Read Co Brings NEW WORKS NIGHT to 54 Below

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

54 Below will present New Works Night with The Table Read Co. The Table Read Co. joins forces with five visionary composer and lyricist teams to bring new musicals across Manhattan to 54 Below in Concert! Directed and produced by Kristen Eliza Brock and Annika Burley, this concert spotlights the songs that could become tomorrow’s classics.

Audiences will experience song selections from Brooklyn’s Bridge, Riverbend, Broken Madonna, and the premiere of Bluebirds. From bold new sounds to some Broadway special guests, the night promises something for every lover of musical theatre.

New Works Night is dedicated to uplifting emerging theatrical voices and championing the future of Broadway. Be there at the beginning—you’ll want to say you heard it first.

NEW WORKS NIGHT WITH THE TABLE READ CO. plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 25th, 2026 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $35 (includes $5 in fees) - $46 (includes $6 in fees.) Premiums are $73.50 (includes $8.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum.