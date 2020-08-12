Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BWW Previews: Cavalcade of Stars For Pajama Cast Party Includes Eve Plumb and Pam Tillis

Find out how to watch!

Aug. 12, 2020  

Jim Caruso's Cast Party, the mother of all open mic night/variety shows has taken to the web, and it's required watching for lovers of Broadway, jazz and cabaret.
The upcoming "Pajama Cast Party" will take place on Monday, August 17 at 8pm ET, and feature country legend Pam Tillis, television icon ("The Brady Bunch") Eve Plumb, Ain't Too Proud star Jelani Remy, R&B/pop singer Marty Thomas, cabaret boy-wonder Liam Forde and Broadway singer/dancer Robert Creighton.
For seventeen years, host Jim Caruso has played equal parts showman, maestro, concierge and positive force for musical good with his "Cast Party" every Monday at Birdland in New York City. With the club shuttered due to the pandemic, Caruso has wasted no time in storming YouTube, thanks to the technical know-how of producer Ruby Locknar.
More information can be found at www.PajamaCastParty.com.
Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party
Mondays at 8pm ET
YouTube (Cast Party Network), BroadwayWorld.com & Birdland Jazz Facebook Page

From This Author Stephen Mosher