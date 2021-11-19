A SEUSSICAL Reunion Concert, Paulo Szot & More Next Week at Feinstein's/54 Below

Next week, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

SEUSSICAL REUNION CONCERT

NOVEMBER 22 AT 7:00 PM & 9:45 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed through BroadwayWorld Events. For tickets and more information, click here.

Seussical, the Musical is turning 21!

Members of the original Broadway cast will be reuniting for one night only so you may experience this beloved musical from the legendary team of Ahrens and Flaherty about courage, acceptance, friendship and love. Make your plans today, you never know WHO you'll find there!

Featuring special guests Cameron Bowen, Kevin Chamberlin, Joyce Chittick, Natascia Diaz, David Engel, Sara Gettelfinger, Justin Gomlak Greer, Anthony Blair Hall, Ann Harada, Catrice Joseph, Eddie Korbich, Janine LaManna, Darren Lee, Tom Plotkin, Cathy Rigby, Jerome Vivona, and Stuart Zagnit.

Music directed by David Madore. Concert produced and directed by Jerome Vivona, with show artwork by Justin Squigs Robertson.

$65 cover charge. $90-$105 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

OPUS TWO CELEBRATES SONDHEIM & BERNSTEIN

NOVEMBER 23 AT 7:00 PM

For one night only, internationally known Opus Two (violinist William Terwilliger & pianist Andrew Cooperstock), return to Feinstein's/54 Below for an unforgettable 90th birthday tribute to Stephen Sondheim, featuring songs from A Little Night Music, West Side Story, and Evening Primrose, plus Leonard Bernstein's Candide, Peter Pan, and 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Veteran Broadway director Eric Stern, who created many of the arrangements, will host this magical evening. Champions of American music, Opus Two has premiered, recorded, and performed music worldwide by Aaron Copland, George Gershwin, and Leonard Bernstein.

Featuring Andrew Cooperstock and William Terwilliger with special guest Elena Shaddow.

Hosted by Eric Stern.

$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

MAYBE BURKE IN MAYBZGIVING: A QUEERNUCOPIA

NOV 23 AT 9:45 PM

From the brain that brought you Love Letters to Nobody, and that Instagram post you shared once and told yourself it was activism.

Once every couple of years, Maybe Burke's birthday falls on Thanksgiving. This is not one of those years. But this year will mark Maybe's 20th anniversary with their first love, The Theatre™️. So, join Maybe as they do basically whatever they want, because that's how birthdays work. We'll take a journey through Maybe's relationship to The Theatre™️. Featuring special guests because no one likes to party alone. (Like Maybe has for several birthdays.)

We all know that Thanksgiving is a time to be thankful for what you have. (Also apparently a time for most of the country to ignore the fact that this land was stolen from Indigenous folks.) Maybzgiving is our way of reminding you to be thankful that you have a Maybe in your life.

You're welcome.

Featuring Maybe Burke and special guests Samy Nour Younes Figaredo (he/they) and Sushma Saha (she/they/xe/he).

Joined by Will Shishmanian (he/him) on guitar and Jayne Henson (she/her) on drums.

Musical direction by Anessa Marie.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

PAULO SZOT: AN ENCHANTED EVENING OR UNA NOCHE ENCANTADA

NOVEMBER 24, 26, & 27 AT 7:00PM & NOVEMBER 25 AT 8:00 PM

Celebrate Thanksgiving with Paulo Szot (South Pacific) and the music of theaters around the world with an encore of his sold out show An Enchanted Evening or Una Noche Encantada.

The award-winning baritone (Tony®, Drama Desk, Outer Critics, Theater World) returns for his 10th engagement with Feinstein's/54 Below, this time featuring the most exuberant songs from the Spanish zarzuela and musical theater stages-and much more!

A singular selection of touching and romantic songs uniquely performed with the fullness of his operatic voice combined with the intimate musicality of his native Brazil. Expect a holiday song or two to kick off the season too!

Paulo will be accompanied by the brilliant music director Luke Frazier with the inspired musicians from American Pops Orchestra.

November 25 Thanksgiving Day Performance Information

For the performance on Thursday, November 25, our regular menu will be replaced by a Thanksgiving prix fixe, which features classic holiday dishes and other festive seasonal favorites. All guests will be charged $85 each for their meals (this pricing does not include beverages or tax & gratuity).

$75 cover charge. $125-$130 premium seating. $25-$85 food & beverage minimum.

THE FRIENDSGIVING LEFTOVERS, STARRING KEVIN FERGUSON & FRIENDS!

NOVEMBER 24 AT 9:45 PM

The Friendsgiving Leftovers is a new holiday tradition in NYC. Feinstein's/54 Below Assistant Programming Director Kevin Ferguson and his fabulous friends are finally coming back together for another edition.

Kevin hosts the show as his friends take turns hitting the stage singing songs all about friendship and the power of chosen family. The evening will feature a full band and fierce background singers along with surprise Broadway friends and a couple of drag queens! Expect a set list full of familiar friendly tunes like "The Friends Theme Song," "Friend Like Me" from Disney's Aladdin, "Lean On Me" by Bill Withers, and so many more! The idea of chosen family is so important to an artist's journey and on this night we praise all the friends and loved ones who feel like fam! Call your best pals and buy a ticket, you're not going to miss this one!

Some of Kevin's credits include Shrek: The Musical (2017 International Tour), Hit The Wall (Off-Broadway) along with several regional theatre credits from all over the country including Disney's The Little Mermaid, Dreamgirls, Kiss of The Spider Woman, South Pacific, and many more! After hosting several cabarets at Feinstein's/54 Below, Kevin was inspired to start producing his own shows. During the pandemic, Kevin started his own production company dedicated to curating exciting live art. With his witty banter and very talented friends, Kevin is ready to give Feinstein's/54 Below the show they've been waiting for!

Featuring special guests Elizabeth Adabale, Christopher Brasfield, Zenni Corbin, David Lamarr, Devin Price, Michael Reid, Steven Isaac Rice, Alyson Synder, Kariana Sanchez, Chris Sanders, The Boy Band Project, and Jasmin Van Wales

Accompanied by The Funky Fresh Express, including Mark Beyer, Ben Covello, Joshua Roberts, Darnell White, and Owen Williams

Produced by Kevin Ferguson

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS!

NOVEMBER 26 AT 9:45 PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit Feinstein's/54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at Feinstein's/54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget...

Featuring John Easterlin, Luke Hawkins, Ben Jones, Nick Manna, and more.

Produced, directed, and hosted by Scott Siegel.

$50 cover charge. $75-$95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SALUTES FRANK SINATRA

NOVEMBER 27 AT 9:45 PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra - The Second Century - A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs!

SINATRA RETURNS! An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of the rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who has created this enormously popular and enduring Sinatra series for Feinstein's/54 Below.

The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 21 years, created more than 400 major concerts all over the world.

Featuring special guests John Drinkwater, Matthew Drinkwater, John Easterlin, Cooper Grodin, Joe Valle Hoag, Ben Jones, and more.

Produced, written, directed, and hosted by Scott Siegel.

$50 cover charge. $75-$90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED

NOVEMBER 28 AT 7:00 PM

We're Still Here and Back in Business for SEASON ELEVEN! A celebrated New York event since 2010, the BroadwayWorld and Bistro Award-winning series Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Expect tunes from A Little Night Music, Company, Into the Woods, Follies, Passion, Dick Tracy, and more. Past special guests have included original Sondheim cast members such as Len Cariou, Jim Walton, Donna McKechnie, Chip Zien, & more - so you never know who might drop in. Sondheim Unplugged is hosted by series creator Phil Geoffrey Bond, who will fill the audience in on Sondheimien facts, history & assorted tidbits of theatrical lore! Come join the party!

Featuring special guests Eric Michael Gillett, Sarah Rice, and Nicholas Rodriguez.

Also starring Marquee Five, Nikki M. James, Stearns Matthews, Julie Reyburn, Soara-Joye Ross, and Lucia Spina.

Created and hosted by Phil Geoffrey Bond.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS MAGGIE ROGERS

NOVEMBER 28 AT 9:45 PM

Maggie Rogers will not be appearing in this event.

Broadway's best celebrate Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers in an evening of soulful, pop-charged hits. Maggie Rogers is one of the most influential artists of the music industry today, combining tales of identity, life, and love into energetic and relatable music. Enjoy some of your witchy feminist favorites, including "Light On," "Alaska," "Say It," "Falling Water," and more. Featuring a star-studded Broadway cast, this is one concert no Broadway or pop music lover should miss!

Featuring Krystina Alabado, Brandon Alberto, Zan Berube, Carly Blane, Jane Bruce, Jerusha Cavazos, Lauren Nicole Chapman, Hannah Cruz, Sean Doherty, Danny Harris Kornfeld, Melissa Rose Hirsch, JJ Neimann, Daniel Quadrino, and Kyle Sherman.

Produced by Charlie Sirmaian, with music direction by Conor Keelan.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE FROM FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

NOVEMBER 22

Feinstein's/54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. "Live from Feinstein's/54 Below" will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue - all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performance will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.com/LIVE

SEUSSICAL REUNION CONCERT: November 22 at 7:00 PM / Tickets $25

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining froom staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.