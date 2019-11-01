THE CIRCUS Explores a 2020 FIELD OF DREAMS in Iowa

THE CIRCUS: INSIDE THE WILDEST POLITICAL SHOW ON EARTH heads to Iowa for an unprecedented look at the Democrats' much-anticipated Liberty & Justice Celebration in Des Moines. In a new episode titled "Field of Dreams" - airing Sunday, November 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT - co-hosts John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon and Alex Wagner, along with contributor Jennifer Palmieri, go behind the scenes with presidential candidates and campaigns as they prepare for the pivotal event.

Formerly known as the Jefferson-Jackson Dinner, the Liberty & Justice Celebration is a defining event that has helped catapult Democratic candidates to caucus victory. This year's dinner comes during an unprecedented campaign, with more candidates than ever vying to take on an incumbent president facing an impeachment inquiry. THE CIRCUS goes behind the scenes with Mayor Pete Buttigieg as he prepares for his speech, catches up with Senator Amy Klobuchar on her campaign bus, examines former Vice President Joe Biden's Iowa strategy with deputy campaign manager Pete Kavanaugh, and goes inside the campaign offices of Senators Kamala Harris and Cory Booker as armies of volunteers prepare for the big event.

THE CIRCUS is produced by Left/Right for SHOWTIME. John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon, Alex Wagner, Banks Tarver, Ken Druckerman, Ted Bourne and Tom Johnson serve as executive producers.

John Heilemann is a co-founder of Recount Media and editor-in-chief of The Recount, a new video platform for short-form political news, analysis, and commentary. Heilemann is national affairs analyst for NBC News and MSNBC - where he appears regularly on Morning Joe, Deadline: White House, The Last Word, and The 11th Hour - and co-author of the runaway New York Times bestsellers Game Change and Double Down, widely regarded as the definitive chronicles of the 2008 and 2012 presidential elections, respectively. Game Change was adapted into a movie of the same name, which went on to win five Emmy Awards, three Golden Globes, and a Peabody Award.

Mark McKinnon is a CNN political analyst, political advisor, reform advocate, media columnist and television producer. He was the chief media adviser to five successful presidential primary and general election campaigns and is co-founder of No Labels, an organization dedicated to bipartisanship, civil dialogue and political problem solving. McKinnon has worked for many causes, companies and candidates, including former President George W. Bush, the late Senator John McCain, late Governor Ann Richards and Bono.

Alex Wagner is a special correspondent for CBS News and a contributing editor at The Atlantic. She is also the author of the book Futureface: A Family Mystery, an Epic Quest and the Secret To Belonging, which examines questions about American identity and immigration in the 21st century. Previously, Wagner hosted the Emmy® nominated MSNBC political affairs program NOW with Alex Wagner. Before joining MSNBC, she was a reporter with the Huffington Post, investigating the intersection of business, politics and new technology. Prior to this, she served as the White House correspondent for Politics Daily and was the Editor-in-Chief of the award-winning FADER magazine.

