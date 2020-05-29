Scoop: Upcoming Storylines on THE CBS DREAM TEAM...IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, June 13, 2020

Below are the new storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! on June 13:

LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN

"Ash" - Brandon finds a beach-loving family for a friendly terrier-mix that's been rescued from the shelter. But before Ash can experience fun in the sun with his new adopters, Brandon teaches the dog basic obedience, and explores his skills on a surf board. (OAD 2/29/20)

THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION

"Forest Sound Sensors" - Mo Rocca shows us the Amazon jungle microphones listening for deforestation; the bot that disinfects the sheets on your bed; the Braille watch letting the blind tell time; and how eggs became a common food even if you didn't have a chicken. (OAD 2/29/20)

MISSION UNSTOPPABLE

"Snapshots, Scorpions, and Sharks!" - On this week's episode, a photographer uses pictures to help save the environment; we go on a scorpion hunt with an expert; and it turns out that sharks can be trained - at least a little! (New)

PET VET DREAM TEAM

"A Kangaroo Plus Two" - How does a hunting dog have such a big fan in a falcon? Plus, the bond between a kangaroo, a deer and a lemur is beyond unusual, but their loving friendship is very familiar. (OAD 2/1/20)

HOPE IN THE WILD

"Fawns for Freedom" - Hope prepares the year's herd of white-tailed deer fawns for release, and the Rehab team cleans up a turtle covered in paint. (OAD 2/1/20)

BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL

"The Don-'key' to Friendship" - Opposites attract when a miniature donkey looks up to his large camel companion. Plus, an unexpected bond forms between a Weimaraner and a guinea pig. (OAD 11/23/19)

The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup for the 2019-2020 season, as of Sept. 28. The schedule's day and time may differ market-to-market. Check local listings.

9:00-9:30 AM, ET

LUCKY DOG (7th Season)

9:30-10:00 AM, ET

10:00-10:30 AM, ET

MISSION UNSTOPPABLE (NEW)

10:30-11:00 AM, ET

PET VET DREAM TEAM (3rd Season)

11:00-11:30 AM, ET

HOPE IN THE WILD (2nd Season)

11:30-12:00 PM, ET

BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL (NEW)

