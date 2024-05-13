Photos: Blank Theatre Company Presents ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY

Opening night is Tuesday, May 14th.
ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY will be Blank's eighth full-length production and runs May 10th - June 9th. See photos from the production.
ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY is a lively musical comedy set in the 1930s, featuring a glamorous journey aboard a luxury train where egos clash, romance blossoms, and theatrical shenanigans unfold, delivering a delightful blend of humor and heart. This is the first time this musical has been produced in the city of Chicago. The Chicagoland area previously saw it produced by Drury Lane Oakbrook in 1990.
ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY will be performed at The Bramble Arts Loft, 5545 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60640 in Andersonville. Tickets range from $15-35. Additional information is available at www.blanktheatrecompany.org.
Photo Credit: Kelsey Decker/ Wannabe Studio
Nick Arceo and Dustin Rothbart
Maxwell J Detogne and Karylin Veres
Karylin Veres and the ensemble of On the Twentieth Century
Dustin Rothbart , Laura Sportiello, Maxwell J DeTogne
Nicholas Ian, Laura Sportiello, Shea Hopkins, Lili Galuzzo, Blair Prince
Maxwell J Detogne , Karylin Veres , Christopher Johnson
Karylin Veres and the ensemble of On the Twentieth Century
Christopher Johnson and Karylin Veres
Nick Arceo , Maxwell J Detogne , Dustin Rothbart
Karylin Veres and Maxwell J DeTogne
Dustin Rothbart , Alicia Berneche, Maxwell J DeTogne
Alicia Berneche, Karylin Veres, Dustin Rothbart, Christopher Johnson, Nick Arceo and Maxwell J DeTogne
Karylin Veres and the ensemble of On the Twentieth Century
