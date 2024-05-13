Photos: Blank Theatre Company Presents ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY will be Blank's eighth full-length production and runs May 10th - June 9th. See photos from the production.

ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY is a lively musical comedy set in the 1930s, featuring a glamorous journey aboard a luxury train where egos clash, romance blossoms, and theatrical shenanigans unfold, delivering a delightful blend of humor and heart. This is the first time this musical has been produced in the city of Chicago. The Chicagoland area previously saw it produced by Drury Lane Oakbrook in 1990.

ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY will be performed at The Bramble Arts Loft, 5545 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60640 in Andersonville. Tickets range from $15-35. Additional information is available at www.blanktheatrecompany.org.

Photo Credit: Kelsey Decker/ Wannabe Studio

Comments