Open-Door Playhouse Debuts WHEN HE WAS YOUNG AND PRETTY In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Open-Door Playhouse continues to present short plays in podcast form. Its upcoming play When He Was Young and Pretty will debut online June 5, 2024 online at http://opendoorplayhouse.org

An older gentleman invites a younger man to his apartment for dinner. As the meal progresses the two discuss the difficulties that each generation has delt with over the years; each contending that their generations has endured the harshest difficulties. As the conversation between the two fades, they acknowledge their similarities and the evening takes on a more personal tone.

Gary Lamb directs Daamen Krall and Michael Fletcher.

Collin Smith is the playwright. He has written for television (Man-babies) and film (TIME:The Kallef Browder Story). He is also an actor. (Person of Interest, The Young Pope, As the World Turns, more).

During the month of June (Pride Month), Open-Door Playhouse will include in its programming plays that focus on the stories of LGBTQ characters.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast- like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally. In 2021 Open-Door Playhouse received a Communicator Award for Content for the Play Custody and in 2023 the play What's Prison Like was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice Category.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you could listen to everything for free. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and if you would like to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights, your donation will be gratefully accepted. Your tax-deductible donations help keep our plays on the Podcast Stage. We strive to bring our listeners thoughtful and surprising one-act plays and ten-minute shorts that showcase insightful and new perspectives of the world we share with others. To listen or to donate (or both), go to https://opendoorplayhouse.org.

Comments