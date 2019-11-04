Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TODAY, 11/4-11/8





NBC News pioneered the morning news program when it launched "TODAY" in 1952 with Dave Garroway as host. For more than 60 years, "TODAY" has provided a daily live broadcast of the latest in domestic and international news, weather reports, and interviews with newsmakers from the worlds of politics, business, media, entertainment and sports. "TODAY" is renowned for providing its audience with a "window on the world," bringing viewers breaking news as it happens and often broadcasting from locations around the globe. "TODAY"'s longtime home at New York's Rockefeller Plaza attracts thousands of visitors each year to peer into its windows and become part of "TODAY"'s broadcast. The Emmy Award winning program is anchored by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Natalie Morales. Libby Leist is the executive producer.(7-9 a.m.) Jada Pinkett Smith on Today. Tim McGraw on Grit & Grace. Today Food with Siri and Carson Daly.(9-10 a.m.) Consumer Confidential: Social Media Photo Warnings. Karine Jean-Pierre on Using Your Voice. Matt Iseman on A&E's Live Rescue. Make Ahead Monday with Evette Rios.(10-11 a.m.) Andy Cohen on Today. Holiday Gift Guide with Lori Bergamotto. Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif on E!'s Botched. Nuseir Yassin on Around the World In 60 Seconds. Joshua Radin performs on Today.(7-9 a.m.) Seth Meyers on Today. James Snyder on Broadway's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: The Journey. Brain Power Today. Leslie Odom Jr. performs on Today. Today Food with Garrett Gooch.(9-10 a.m.) Seth Meyers on Today. United Today: Gun Reform. Susannah Cahalan on The Great Pretender. Brunch with Todrick Hall. Jenny Slate on Little Weirds.(10-11 a.m.) Andy Cohen on Today. Today's Toy Testers: Holiday Edition. Mitch Albom on Finding Chika. Chuck Nice on Charading Places. Leslie Odom Jr. performs on Today.(7-9 a.m.) Helen Mirren on Catherine the Great. Alex Rodriguez on CNBC's Back In the Game. Today In the Wild. Today Food with Evan Funke. The Radio City Rockettes perform on Today.(9-10 a.m.) Brunch with Meena Harris. Karamo Brown and Jason Brown on I Am Perfectly Designed. PJ Morton and Jo Jo performs on Today.(10-11 a.m.) Andy Cohen on Today. Alex Rodriguez on Back In the Game. Michael Carbonaro on Tru TV's The Carbonaro Effect. Gold Star Families(7-9 a.m.) Today In the Wild. Dr. Oz on Today. Jill's Steals and Deals. Old Dominion performs on Today.(9-10 a.m.) On the Job Swap with Venus Williams. Keah Brown on Every Body. Marisa Tomei on Rose Tattoo. She Made It: The Woman Behind Poo Pourri.(10-11 a.m.) Andy Cohen on Today. John Cena on Playing with Fire. Serena Williams on Today. Old Dominion performs on Today. Ambush Makeovers.(7-9 a.m.) Honoring Our Military Today.(9-10 a.m.) Consumer Confidential on What to Know Before You Book. 2020 Athlete to Watch. Darius Rucker on Today. Kaley Cuoco on Harley Quinn.(10-11 a.m.) Andy Cohen on Today. Love Living Longer Show. Twyla Tharp on Today.