Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE TALK, 5/4-5/8
CBS' Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show THE TALK features a panel of well-known entertainment personalities discussing current events, Pop culture, contemporary issues, family, celebrity and trending topics of the day. The daily one-hour series is hosted by Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and newest host Marie Osmond. The hosts swap stories, challenge each other on issues and engage the studio audience and viewers at home about events in the headlines. The show also features celebrity guest interviews as well as amazing human interest stories. Ten-time Emmy Award winner John Redmann serves as executive producer and showrunner. Heather Gray is executive producer with co-executive producers Ed Horwitz and Kristin Matthews.
Monday, May 4
"The Talk@Home" continues with actor Max Greenfield (CBS' THE NEIGHBORHOOD); actress Simone Missick discusses the first virtual scripted series episode of CBS' ALL RISE (n)
Tuesday, May 5
Rapper and actor Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson; "Feel, Heal & Keep it Real" segment with comedian, actress, television host Iliza Shlesinger discussing her quarantine cooking show "Don't Panic Pantry" with her husband Noah Galuten, a chef and James Beard nominated author (n)
Wednesday, May 6
"May It Forward" series kicks off for the month with host Marie Osmond highlighting an inspiring "pay it forward" story; television host DR. PHIL McGraw; "Talk Check-In" with actress Jenna Dewan (n)
Thursday, May 7
Comedian and actor George Wallace (n)
Friday, May 8
Actress Juliette Lewis; "Talk Check-In" with actress Rumer Willis (n)
