Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, 8/17-8/23

Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of Aug. 19-23.



Monday, Aug. 19 - Kelly and Ryan interview "Mindhunter" star JONATHAN GROFF, and LELA LOREN talks about the series "Power." Plus, Toy Guy CHRIS BYRNE brings some fun summer toys to the studio.



Tuesday, Aug. 20 - The hosts chat with JAMIE FOXX ("Beat Shazam"), JULIANNA MARGULIES ("The Hot Zone") and LAURIE GELMAN ("You've Been Volunteered: A Class Mom Novel"). In addition, singer-songwriter KT TUNSTALL performs for the "Live" audience.



Wednesday, Aug. 21 - KEVIN HART ("The Secret Life of Pets 2") and NAOMI SCOTT ("Aladdin") visit, and POPSUGAR's executive style director DANA AVIDAN highlights summer fashion trends.



Thursday, Aug. 22 - SELENA GOMEZ ("The Dead Don't Die"), BILL HADER ("Barry") and MENA MASSOUD ("Aladdin") stop by. Plus, the hosts get into THE KITCHEN with MASTERCHEF JUNIOR winner CHE SPIOTTA.



Friday, Aug. 23 - Kelly and Ryan sit down with SAMUEL L. JACKSON ("Shaft"), and MMA fighter JUAN ARCHULETA demonstrates some of his signature fight moves. Also, 11-year-old twins KAITLYN and SARAH QUINN showcase their cup-stacking skills, and NOTD performs their hit single "So Close" featuring GEORGIA KU.



"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.





