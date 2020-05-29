Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, 6/1-6/5

Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of June 1-5.







All episodes and interviews will be conducted VIA VIDEO CHAT.







Monday, June 1 - Actress AMANDA PEET returns to "Live" to talk about the series "Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story." Also, "Live's Summer Safety Week" begins with ABC News chief medical correspondent, DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, discussing emergency and routine medical safety during COVID-19.







Tuesday, June 2 - Kelly and Ryan welcome ANNA CAMP to talk about the film "Here Awhile," and DR. JENNIFER JELLISON shares information on pet safety as part of "Live's Summer Safety Week."







Wednesday, June 3 - Actor LUKE WILSON discusses his role in "Stargirl," and "Live's Summer Safety Week" continues as Kelly and Ryan chat with AAA vice president of travel, PAULA TWIDALE, about staying safe on summer road trips.







Thursday, June 4 - DR. JOHN WHYTE, chief medical officer of WebMD, speaks with Kelly and Ryan about summer recreation for "Live's Summer Safety Week."







Friday, June 5 - It's another "Feel Good Friday" on "Live," and "Live's Summer Safety Week" wraps up with Kelly and Ryan discussing precautions to take while grilling this summer, with chef MICHAEL LOMONACO.







"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

