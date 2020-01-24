Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, 1/27-1/31

Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of Jan. 27-31.



Monday, Jan. 27 - Kelly and Ryan welcome BILL PULLMAN to discuss the series "The Sinner," and JORDAN FISHER talks about the upcoming film "To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You." Plus, K-Pop band STRAY KIDS makes its national TV debut with a performance.



Tuesday, Jan. 28 - MATT BOMER sits down with Kelly and Ryan to talk about "The Sinner," and WABC-TV entertainment reporter SANDY KENYON previews the upcoming Oscars®.



Wednesday, Jan. 29 - Kelly and Ryan visit with Oscars nominee ANTONIO BANDERAS to talk about his role in the film "Pain and Glory." Editor-in-Chief of Lifewire, LANCE ULANOFF, demonstrates some of the latest technology from this year's Consumer Electronics Show as part of "Live"'s Jan-New-Ary.



Thursday, Jan. 30 - "The Neighborhood" star MAX GREENFIELD stops by.



Friday, Jan. 31 - Kelly and Ryan chat with actress BLAKE LIVELY about the film "The Rhythm Section." In addition, LITTLE BIG TOWN performs "Overdrinking" from their album "Nightfall."



"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.





Related Articles View More TV Stories