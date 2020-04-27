Scoop: Upcoming Guests on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE, 4/27-5/1

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

Following are the episodes scheduled to air the week of April 27 - May 1 (subject to change):

1. Elizabeth Banks 2. Dave Grohl

1. Jim Parsons

1. Anthony Anderson

1. Mandy Moore

TBD





