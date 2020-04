Scoop: Upcoming Guests on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE, 4/27-5/1

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

Following are the episodes scheduled to air the week of April 27 - May 1 (subject to change):

1. Elizabeth Banks 2. Dave Grohl

1. Jim Parsons

1. Anthony Anderson

1. Mandy Moore

TBD





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

Jimmy and Jill Leiderman serve as executive producers. David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron serve as co-executive producers. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is produced by 12 05 AM Productions LLC in association with Kimmelot and ABC Studios. (CLOSED-CAPTIONED)