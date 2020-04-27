Scoop: Upcoming Guests on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE, 4/27-5/1
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. Following are the episodes scheduled to air the week of April 27 - May 1 (subject to change):Monday, April 27
1. Elizabeth Banks 2. Dave GrohlTuesday, April 28
1. Jim ParsonsWednesday, April 29
1. Anthony AndersonThursday, April 30
1. Mandy MooreFriday, May 1
TBD Jimmy and Jill Leiderman serve as executive producers. David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron serve as co-executive producers. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is produced by 12 05 AM Productions LLC in association with Kimmelot and ABC Studios. (CLOSED-CAPTIONED)
