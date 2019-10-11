Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 10/14-10/18

The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of Oct. 14-18. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC.Highlights of the week include the following:Exclusive interview with actress Danielle Fishel; actors Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Laurence Fishburne, Marcus Scribner, Marsai Martin and Miles Brown ("black-ish); chef Jacques Torres; actress Camila Mendes ("Riverdale"); actress Alyssa Milano ("Hope: Project Middle School")Television host and author Mike Rowe ("The Way I Heard It"); actress and author Lupita Nyong'o ("Sulwe"); Olympic figure skater and author Adam Rippon ("Beautiful on the Outside: A Memoir"); "Dancing with the Stars" eliminated couple; actress Michelle Pfeiffer ("Maleficent: Mistress of Evil"); "Shark Tank"'s Daymond John; cooking with Jocelyn Delk Adams- How to upgrade your bachelor or bachelorette party with GMA fashion contributor Jessica Mulroney; chef Adam Rapoport



Thursday, Oct. 17 - Chef Lorraine Pascale; hottest fall trends with GMA fashion contributor Jessica Mulroney; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson



Friday, Oct. 18 - Actress Leslie Mann ("Motherless Brooklyn"); cooking with social media influencers Sally McKenney, Wendy Kou and Julia Smith; a performance by singer Jon Pardi





