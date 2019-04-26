Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 4/27-5/3

???????Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Norah O'Donnell, and John Dickerson deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs. The broadcast has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, a Polk Award, four News & Documentary Emmys, three Daytime Emmys and the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.



Saturday, April 27

- Saturday Sessions: Josh Ritter

- The Dish: Cameron Mitchell



Monday, April 29

- Newt Gingrich, author of Collusion: A Novel

- John Dickerson interviews actress Glenda Jackson



Tuesday, April 30

- Barbara Waxman, gerontologist and life coach

- Gayle King, Bebe Neuwirth & Brandon Victor Dixon announce Tony nominations



Wednesday, May 1

- Ta-Nehisi Coates, distinguished writer in residence at NYU's Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute



Thursday, May 2

- Ali Stroker, actress in Oklahoma!



Friday, May 3

- TBD





