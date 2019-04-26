Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 4/27-5/3

Apr. 26, 2019  

???????Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Norah O'Donnell, and John Dickerson deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs. The broadcast has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, a Polk Award, four News & Documentary Emmys, three Daytime Emmys and the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.


Saturday, April 27
- Saturday Sessions: Josh Ritter
- The Dish: Cameron Mitchell

Monday, April 29
- Newt Gingrich, author of Collusion: A Novel
- John Dickerson interviews actress Glenda Jackson

Tuesday, April 30
- Barbara Waxman, gerontologist and life coach
- Gayle King, Bebe Neuwirth & Brandon Victor Dixon announce Tony nominations

Wednesday, May 1
- Ta-Nehisi Coates, distinguished writer in residence at NYU's Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute

Thursday, May 2
- Ali Stroker, actress in Oklahoma!

Friday, May 3
- TBD



