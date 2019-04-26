Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 4/27-5/3
Saturday, April 27
- Saturday Sessions: Josh Ritter
- The Dish: Cameron Mitchell
Monday, April 29
- Newt Gingrich, author of Collusion: A Novel
- John Dickerson interviews actress Glenda Jackson
Tuesday, April 30
- Barbara Waxman, gerontologist and life coach
- Gayle King, Bebe Neuwirth & Brandon Victor Dixon announce Tony nominations
Wednesday, May 1
- Ta-Nehisi Coates, distinguished writer in residence at NYU's Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute
Thursday, May 2
- Ali Stroker, actress in Oklahoma!
Friday, May 3
- TBD