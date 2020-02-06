Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 2/8-2/14

Article Pixel Feb. 6, 2020  
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 2/8-2/14Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs. The broadcast has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, a Polk Award, five News & Documentary Emmys, three Daytime Emmys and the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

Diana Miller is the executive producer of CBS THIS MORNING.


Saturday, February 8
- Saturday Sessions: Christopher Paul Stelling
- The Dish: Rob Newton

Monday, February 10
- Kevin Frazier, co-host of Entertainment Tonight
- Kareem Abdul Jabbar, NBA legend & executive producer of Black Patriots
- Gretchen Rubin, host of Happier podcast

Tuesday, February 11
- Co-Host Tony Dokoupil sub anchors from New Hampshire for NH Primary
- Madeline Levine, author of Ready Or Not: Preparing Our Kids to Thrive in an Uncertain and Rapidly Changing World

Wednesday, February 12
- Civil Rights Attorneys Fred Gray and Benjamin Crump

Thursday, February 13
- TBD

Friday, February 14
- Lisa Damour, author of Under Pressure: Confronting the Epidemic of Stress and Anxiety in Girls



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

  • Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 2/8-2/14
  • Scoop: Coming Up on a Live Episode of THE CONNERS on ABC - Tuesday, February 11, 2020
  • Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELOR on ABC - Monday, February 10, 2020
  • Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, 2/5-2/12