Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 2/8-2/14

Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs. The broadcast has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, a Polk Award, five News & Documentary Emmys, three Daytime Emmys and the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

Diana Miller is the executive producer of CBS THIS MORNING.

- Saturday Sessions: Christopher Paul Stelling- The Dish: Rob Newton

- Kevin Frazier, co-host of Entertainment Tonight- Kareem Abdul Jabbar, NBA legend & executive producer of Black Patriots- Gretchen Rubin, host of Happier podcast

- Co-Host Tony Dokoupil sub anchors from New Hampshire for NH Primary- Madeline Levine, author of Ready Or Not: Preparing Our Kids to Thrive in an Uncertain and Rapidly Changing World

- Civil Rights Attorneys Fred Gray and Benjamin Crump

- TBD





- Lisa Damour, author of Under Pressure: Confronting the Epidemic of Stress and Anxiety in Girls