Jessica Lange to Receive CineMerit Award at the Munich Film Festival

Lange has been nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in Mother Play.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jessica Lange, who is currently starring on Broadway in Mother Play, will be receiving the CineMerit Award this summer at the Munich International Film Festival. The festival takes place June 28-July 7, 2024.
The award recognizes high achievement in the world of cinema. Past winners of the award include Ralph Fiennes, Antonio Banderas, and Emma Thompson.
Munich film festival director Christoph Gröner and artistic co-director Julia Weigl said “Jessica’s enduring talent and versatility as an actress, coupled with her artistic exploration through photography, make her a perfect fit for this honor.”
Mother Play opened on Broadway on April 25, 2024, at the Hayes Theater. In the play, she plays the role of Phyllis, the matriarch of the family. Lange has been nominated for a Tony Award for her performance, the second of her career.
Acclaimed as one of the greatest actresses of her generation, Jessica Lange has dazzled the screen with over 30 credits to her name. Lange has won a Tony Award, two Academy Awards, three Emmys, five Golden Globes, and one SAG Award. On Broadway, she received the Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards for her performance as Mary Tyrone in A Long Day’s Journey into Night, a role she also performed in the West End. She made her Broadway debut in A Streetcar Named Desire and was also seen starring in The Glass Menagerie. Lange starred in the television series “American Horror Story,” as well as “Grey Gardens,” “Feud: Bette and Joan,” and “The Politician.” Her films include Blue Sky, Frances, The Postman Always Rings Twice, Country, Rob Roy, Cape Fear, Tootsie, Music Box, and Sweet Dreams.
