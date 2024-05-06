Katie Couric to Appear at The Boston Pops' THE EYES OF THE WORLD: FROM D-DAY TO VE DAY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Award-winning journalist and number one New York Times bestselling author, Katie Couric, will make special appearances at The Eyes of the World: From D-Day to VE Day, with the Boston Pops Orchestra at Boston Symphony Hall on Wednesday, May 29 and Thursday, May 30 at 7:30 p.m.

This marks Couric's Boston Pops debut and furthers her engagement with American History Unbound Inc. productions, for which she and Katie Couric Media (KCM) have been supporters and partners since 2019. For this production, she will provide personal observations on the role of D-Day as a turning point in WWII, as the 80th anniversary of the June 1944 D-Day landings and its many heroes are honored.

Following sold-out audiences at Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium and the Kennedy Center Opera House, historian John Monsky will also make his Boston Pops debut with The Eyes of the World, as he narrates the dramatic story of the final months of WWII in Europe through the words and images of Ernest Hemingway, Vogue-model-turned-photojournalist Lee Miller, daredevil war photographer Robert Capa and the heroic 761st Tank Battalion.

Couric has called, The Eyes of the World “…a production that has it all—drama, romance, kismet, and spectacular music,” adding, “It will transport you to a different time….”

The Eyes of the World: From D-Day to VE Day fuses music, meticulously researched history, and rare film and photographs from the National Archives. Flags that were carried onto the Normandy beaches and paved the way to victory, further illuminate stories often lost to history.

Boston Pops' Keith Lockhart will conduct the famed orchestra and will lead top Broadway vocalists Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), Nicholas Rodriguez (Company) and Daniel Yearwood (Hamilton, Sweeney Todd).

As Americans prepare to honor D-Day's 80th anniversary, Lockhart will lead the Boston Pops in a stirring mix of music that captures the essence of the times, featuring compositions from Aaron Copland, Glenn Miller, Richard Rodgers, Frank Loesser and John Williams.

In the production, Monsky guides the audience through the Battle of the Hedgerows, the liberation of Paris, the Battle of the Bulge, the horrors of the Hürtgen Forest, Germany's spiderweb of concentration camps and Munich, through the letters, journal entries and photographs of his “eyes.” Along the way, as their journeys unfold in breathtaking fashion, they meet in the most unlikely of places and cross paths with General Dwight D. Eisenhower, Pablo Picasso, Marlene Dietrich, the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion and Hemingway's estranged wife, trailblazing war correspondent Martha Gellhorn.

The Eyes of the World: From D-Day to VE Day is produced by American History Unbound Inc. John Monsky is writer, creator, narrator and executive producer. Ian Weinberger, music director of Broadway's Hamilton, serves as the music director and arranger. Peter Flynn directs. Meredith Wagner is executive producer. Alexander Diaz is producer/production manager. Eric Duran is media producer. Gene Graham and Randy Chaplin are producers; Reece dos Santos is assistant producer.

For tickets and more information please visit https://www.bso.org/events/eyes-of-the-world

