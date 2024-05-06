PARADE National Tour Will Play Emerson Colonial Theatre in 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The touring production of the acclaimed Broadway revival of Parade, winner of the 2023 Tony Award® for Best Revival of a Musical, will play Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre from March 11-23, 2025.

Tickets will be available to the public beginning Friday, May 10 at 12PM EST at EmersonColonialTheatre.com or by calling 888.616.0272. The box office at 106 Boylston Street is open Monday-Thursday starting at noon. Online and phone ticket purchases are subject to standard service fees.

Parade is directed by Tony Award® winner Michael Arden (who will also direct the pre-Broadway world premiere musical The Queen of Versailles, starring Kristin Chenoweth, at the Colonial this summer), with book by two-time Tony Award® winner, Pulitzer Prize winner, and Academy Award® winner Alfred Uhry, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award® winner Jason Robert Brown, and co-conceived by 21-time Tony Award®-winning legend Harold Prince.

Casting for the national tour will be announced at a later date. Launching in January 2025, the production will run technical rehearsals and have its first public performances at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, followed by its official tour premiere at Hennepin Theatre Trust’s historic Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis.

Upon announcing the national tour, the producers of Parade said, “When Jason Robert Brown’s and Alfred Uhry’s masterpiece played its record-breaking and sold-out runs at New York City Center and on Broadway, it was heralded by critics for its stellar performances, magnificent score, impassioned direction, and of course, its timeliness. We are honored that we can bring Parade to audiences across North America so that they too can experience this once in a lifetime production in this moment in history.”

Leo and Lucille Frank are a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, it propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice, and devotion. Riveting and gloriously hopeful, Parade reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another.

Parade played its final performance of its strictly limited Broadway engagement on Sunday, August 6, 2023. This production first premiered at New York City Center where it was instantly sold out, playing November 1-6, 2022.

The creative team for Parade includes Lauren Yalango-Grant & Christopher Cree Grant (choreography), Tony Award® nominee Dane Laffrey (scenic design), Tony Award® winner Susan Hilferty (costume design), Tony Award® nominee Heather Gilbert (lighting design), Drama Desk Award nominee Jon Weston (sound design), Tony Award® nominee Sven Ortel (projection design), Tom Watson (hair and wig design), Kimberlee Wertz (music coordinator) and Telsey + Co/Craig Burns, CSA (casting director). Parade was originally directed on Broadway by Harold Prince.

Parade on Broadway was produced by Seaview, ATG Entertainment, Alex Levy, Kevin Ryan, Eric & Marsi Gardiner, Interscope & Immersive Records, Erica Lynn Schwartz, Creative Partners Productions, Marcia Goldberg, John Gore Organization, Cynthia Stroum, Tom Tuft, Benjamin Simpson, Nathan Vernon, Brian & Nick Ginsberg, Ruth & Stephen Hendel, Roth-Manella Productions, Chutzpah Productions, 42nd.club, Ahava 72 Productions, The Andryc Brothers, The Array, At Rise Creative, Caiola Jenen Productions, Coles Achilles, deRoy Brunish Productions, Fakston Productions, Federman Batchelder, Level Forward, Pencil Factory Productions, Renard Lynch, Robin Merrie, Rubin Stuckelman, Runyonland Sussman, Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson, Bee Carrozzini and New York City Center.

