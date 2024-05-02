Scoop: Coming Up on THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A fire at Ben’s hardware store causes a major setback for the family. Meanwhile, Becky feels enormous pressure to help every single patient at her mental health facility internship. The episode airs Wednesday, May 8, 2024 9:32-10:01 p.m. EDT on ABC. Watch episodes next day on Hulu.

For over three decades, audiences have followed along with THE CONNERS as they navigate the daily struggles of life in Lanford. Dan, Jackie, Darlene and Becky grapple with parenthood, marriage, financial pressures and aging in working-class America. Through it all—the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns—with love, humor and perseverance, THE FAMILY prevails.

