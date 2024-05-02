Photos/Video: See First Look at Season 6 of COBRA KAI

Part 1 of the sixth and final season premieres on Netflix July 18, 2024.
Netflix has dropped the first look and date announcement for the highly anticipated sixth and final season of Cobra Kai, the continuation of the iconic The Karate Kid film franchise.
Part 1 will premiere July 18, 2024, Part 2 will premiere November 28, 2024, and the event finale will come in 2025.
Picking up with Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate.
The series takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). The first five seasons are now streaming.
Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka also serve as executive producers.
The cast includes Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, Yuji Okumoto, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Griffin Santopietro, Oona O'Brien
The first five seasons of Sony Pictures Television’s Cobra Kai are now streaming HERE.
See the first look photos below!
Oona O'Brien, Mary Mouser, and Peyton List
William Zabka, Ralph Macchio, and Yuji Okumoto
Tanner Buchanan, Xolo Maridueña, Okea Eme-Akwari, and Dallas Dupree Young
Alicia Hannah-Kim and Martin Kove
Tanner Buchanan, Vanessa Rubio, William Zabka, and Rose Bianco
Ralph Macchio, Yuji Okumoto, and Courtney Henggeler
Gianni DeCenzo, Jacob Bertrand, Tanner Buchanan, and Xolo Maridueña
Khalil Everage, Nathaniel Oh, Griffin Santopeitro, Owen Morgan, Mary Mouser, Aedin Mincks, Gianni DeCenzo, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Tanner Buchanan, and Peyton List
|Test and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia?
|Play the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
|How well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends.
|Can you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!
Videos