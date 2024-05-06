Feinstein's to Welcome Four Country Acts in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel is going country this May. Feinstein's welcomes four fantastic country acts to the stage.

On Thursday, May 9, country music singer and songwriter Marty Brown takes the stage with his energetic country music. Brown is a seasoned country music entertainer who recorded 4 country music albums for MCA Records. He toured with country legends like George Jones, Hank Williams, Jr, Garth Brooks, Brooks & Dunn, and many more throughout the early 90s. Brown is a hit songwriter for country music artists of today. He penned the heartfelt and groovy country classic for Tracy Byrd, "I'm from the Country and I Like it that Way", "It Ain't Me if It Ain't You" for Brooks and Dunn, "When I Stop Loving You" for Trace Adkins and many more.

He was recently inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame with the Class of 2022. He also appeared on America's Got Talent Season 8 when he performed the Bob Dylan classic, "Make You Feel My Love", which received over 25 million online views!

On Saturday, May 18, Zach Day makes his return to the stage with his one-of-a-kind singer/songwriter show. Day is an Americana guitarist, singer and songwriter from Anderson, IN. He began to excel on the guitar at 15 years of age, influenced by the great 80's rock guitarists such as Randy Rhoads and Eddie Van Halen. Years later, Zach discovered the Blues through musicians like Stevie Ray Vaughan, B.B. King and Walter Trout.

Day does not focus on any one genre of music. His is a blend of exhilarating blues, classic Outlaw country, and rock of all eras that will leave you feeling that nostalgia. You can expect to enjoy the band's take on your favorite artists such as Tom Petty, Chris Stapleton, Johnny Cash, Nirvana and many others.



At the young age of 16, Day shared the stage with blues icon Walter Trout. By the age of 18, Day was performing at some of the most nostalgic clubs such as The Slippery Noodle in Indianapolis and Buddy Guy's Legends in Chicago, along with many of the largest festivals and fairs in the state of Indiana. Now you have the opportunity to experience this great talent for yourself.

To purchase your tickets to all of these shows, visit the website at https://www.feinsteinshc.com/

Share a Friday evening with Josh Merritt on May 24. The Kentucky based country singer is a regular on the scene performing a catalog of choice covers and heartfelt originals. Merritt's debut album Reynolds Station garnered much attention from the press, including a coveted write-up in American Songwriter - quite a springboard, but wholly deserving considering the depth and thoughtfulness of the songs which focused primarily on his often-painful childhood.

"Give it to Me" is a supremely catchy new single that leaves behind the introspection of Reynolds Station, moving in a more upbeat direction without sacrificing any gift - or twang. Backed by a mix of acoustic, electric guitars and a generous helping of Hammond organ, a clear nod to the Allman Brothers, Merritt's signature baritone is in full effect, recalling the golden age of 90's country as he pulls no punches with a love interest: "Give it to me, oh won't you tell me what you're thinkin' bout/Give it to me, like how you're feelin' inside/Give it to me, and if we can, then we can talk about it/Nowhere to run to and nowhere to hide."

Nashville Tennessee singer, songwriter and producer Anthony Smith takes the stage with his country songs and billboard hits for two nights on Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1. Smith is an multi-award-winning singer/songwriter and touring performer. His critically acclaimed debut record If That Ain't Country produced three billboard top 40 singles. As a songwriter he has won Music Row's prestigious Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year award and numerous BMI, ASCAP & NSAI awards.

Over 250 of Smith's songs have been recorded by the biggest names in country music such as George Strait, Tim McGRaw, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, Taylor Swift, Miranda Lambert, Trace Adkins and so many more. Smith will be joined by Tammy Cassidy.

If you're a fan of country music, or just music in general, this lineup is not to be missed. Purchase your tickets at https://www.feinsteinshc.com/. Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947. Consider having your corporate gatherings at Feinstein's. Feinstein's events are great activities for this. For groups of 10 tickets or more, email sales@hotelcarmichael.

