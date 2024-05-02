THE IDEA OF YOU Starring Anne Hathaway Now Streaming on Prime Video

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The Idea of You, the new romantic comedy starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, is now available to stream on Prime Video.

Based on the acclaimed, contemporary love story of the same name, The Idea of You centers on Solène (Anne Hathaway), a 40-year-old single mom who begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest BOY BAND on the planet.

When Solène must step in to chaperone her teenage daughter’s trip to the Coachella Music Festival after her ex bails at the last minute, she has a chance encounter with Hayes and there is an instant, undeniable spark. As they begin a whirlwind romance, it isn’t long before Hayes’ superstar status poses unavoidable challenges to their relationship, and Solène soon discovers that life in the glare of his spotlight might be more than she bargained for.

Additionally, the soundtrack is now available to stream on all major music platforms. The Deluxe Edition can be streamed exclusively on Amazon Music, and includes special, live renditions of “Taste,” “Got You,” “Guard Down,” and “Closer” by August Moon.

The film is directed by Michael Showalter, with a screenplay by Showalter and Jennifer Westfeldt based upon the book by Robinne Lee.

In addition to Hathaway and Galitzine, the film stars Ella Rubin, Annie Mumolo, Reid Scott, Perry Mattfeld, Jordan Aaron Hall, Mathilda Gianopoulos, Raymond Cham Jr., Jaiden Anthony, Viktor White, and Dakota Adan.

Photo Credit Alisha Wetherill

Play Broadway Games