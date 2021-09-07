Scoop: Coming Up On The Masked Singer & Alter Ego (Sneak Peek) on FOX - Sunday, September 12, 2021
Nick Lachey of ALTER EGO takes fans behind the scenes
FOX unmasks a sneak peek at THE MASKED SINGER Season Six with the final costume reveal and all-new characters to help fans start guessing WHO is competing for the Season Six trophy. Additionally, Nick Lachey of ALTER EGO takes fans behind the scenes to give an exclusive backstage tour of the impressive space and show the viewer how the motion capture technology works to transform singers into their dream ALTER EGO. Singing competition fans can catch the promotional sneak peek after the FOX NFL SUNDAY double-header, followed by an episode of FANTASY ISLAND on the all-new "The Masked Singer & Alter Ego Sneak Peek" airing Sunday, Sept. 12 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/5:00-5:30 PM PT live to all time zones) on FOX. (SP-2203) (TV-PG D, L)