Video: Watch Trailer for REUNION Starring Billy Magnussen

Republic Pictures has just dropped the trailer for Reunion, the upcoming comedy starring Billy Magnussen.

Lil Rel Howery (GET OUT), Billy Magnussen (GAME NIGHT), and Jillian Bell (22 JUMP STREET) star in a WILD ride of twists and turns where a high school reunion gets cut short by murder. Trapped in a snowbound mansion, they race to uncover which one of their old classmates is the killer before they're all iced out for good. The film also star Jamie Chung (GROWN UPS), Michael Hitchcock (VEEP) with Nina Dobrev (SICK GIRL) and Chace Crawford (GOSSIP GIRL).

The film is directed by Chris Nelson, with a screenplay by Willie Block and Jake Emanuel.

Reunion will be available to buy on digital June 28, 2024.

Watch the trailer!

