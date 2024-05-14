DUNE: PART TWO to Stream on Max This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ DUNE: PART TWO will make its streaming debut on Max next TUESDAY, MAY 21.

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar® nominee Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar® nominee Josh Brolin, Oscar® nominee Austin Butler, Oscar® nominee Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Oscar® winner Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, Souheila Yacoub, with Stellan Skarsgård, with Oscar® nominee Charlotte Rampling, and Oscar® winner Javier Bardem.

DUNE: PART TWO explores the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve from a screenplay he and Jon Spaihts wrote based on Frank Herbert’s celebrated novel Dune; produced by Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Patrick McCormick, Villeneuve and Tanya Lapointe; executive produced by Joshua Grode, Jon Spaihts, Thomas Tull, Herbert W. Gains, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Richard P. Rubinstein and John Harrison.

