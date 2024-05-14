DUNE: PART TWO to Stream on Max This Month

DUNE: PART TWO will make its streaming debut on Max next TUESDAY, MAY 21.

By: May. 14, 2024
DUNE: PART TWO to Stream on Max This Month
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ DUNE: PART TWO will make its streaming debut on Max next TUESDAY, MAY 21. 

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar® nominee Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar® nominee Josh Brolin, Oscar® nominee Austin Butler, Oscar® nominee Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Oscar® winner Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, Souheila Yacoub, with Stellan Skarsgård, with Oscar® nominee Charlotte Rampling, and Oscar® winner Javier Bardem. 

DUNE: PART TWO explores the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee. 

Directed by Denis Villeneuve from a screenplay he and Jon Spaihts wrote based on Frank Herbert’s celebrated novel Dune; produced by Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Patrick McCormick, Villeneuve and Tanya Lapointe; executive produced by Joshua Grode, Jon Spaihts, Thomas Tull, Herbert W. Gains, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Richard P. Rubinstein and John Harrison. 



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Vote Sponsor


Videos