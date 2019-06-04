Scoop: Season Finale Of HBO's WARRIOR Airs This Friday on HBO

Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji) rejects his warrior roots and retreats into the netherworld of the Chinese working class. A guilty Big Bill (Kieran Bew) stands vigil for Lee (Tom Weston-Jones) at the hospital. With the police roughing up tong members in retaliation for their violence, Zing (Dustin Nguyen) and the Fung Hai make a show of force to compel Mai Ling (Dianne Doan) to honor her partnership. Burned by Buckley (Langley Kirkwood), Leary (Dean Jagger) decides to take matters into his own hands at Mercer's (Graham Hopkins) factory. Seeking to snap Ah Sahm out of his funk, Chao (Hoon Lee) shares a harrowing story of personal hardship. Ah Toy (Olivia Cheng) preaches a not-so-ancient message to Ah Sahm: In the middle of chaos lies opportunity.Written by Jonathan Tropper; directed by Loni Peristere.

WARRIOR is produced for CineMax by Perfect Storm Entertainment, Tropper Ink Productions and Bruce Lee Entertainment; created and executive produced by Jonathan Tropper. Justin Lin and Danielle Woodrow executive produce on behalf of Perfect Storm Entertainment. Shannon Lee executive produces for Bruce Lee Entertainment. Executive produced by Brad Kane and co-executive produced by Richard Sharkey. The pilot was directed and executive produced by Assaf Bernstein.





Debut date: FRIDAY, JUNE 7 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)