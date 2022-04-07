Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NAME THAT TUNE on FOX - Tuesday, April 12, 2022
NAME THAT TUNE airing Tuesday, April 12 (9:01-10:00 PM PT) on FOX.
Jennie Garth vs. Ian Ziering and Shaggy vs. Kim Fields
Beloved one-hour musical game show NAME THAT TUNE is back for Season Two and is bigger than ever! This season features celebrity singers, actors, Olympians and NFL champions, all playing for their favorite charities.
Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski hosts, and Grammy Award-winning producer Randy Jackson serves as band leader. Former "Beverly Hills 90210" sweethearts "Kelly" and "Steve" go note-to-note: Actress Jennie Garth, playing for the Equus Foundation vs. Actor Ian Ziering, playing for The Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation; and Grammy Award-winning artist Shaggy, playing for the Shaggy Make a Difference Foundation vs. Actress/Director Kim Fields ("The Upshaws"), playing for Back On My Feet.
Each one-hour episode of NAME THAT TUNE is comprised of two stand-alone half-hour contests, each pitting two players against each other, as they race against the clock to test their knowledge of songs, performed by the live band. Each CONTEST features a rotating variety of games FROM the original format, before the iconic Bid-a-Note round. THE PLAYER with the most money at the end of Bid-a-Note wins the game and takes his or her bank into the final Golden Medley round, for a chance to win additional cash and potentially the $100,000 grand prize in the all-new "The Good, The Shag, and the 90210 Icons" episode of NAME THAT TUNE airing Tuesday, April 12 (9:01-10:00 PM PT) on FOX.
Watch a preview of the new episode here:
Beloved one-hour musical game show NAME THAT TUNE is back for Season Two and is bigger than ever! This season features celebrity singers, actors, Olympians and NFL champions, all playing for their favorite charities.
Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski hosts, and Grammy Award-winning producer Randy Jackson serves as band leader. Former "Beverly Hills 90210" sweethearts "Kelly" and "Steve" go note-to-note: Actress Jennie Garth, playing for the Equus Foundation vs. Actor Ian Ziering, playing for The Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation; and Grammy Award-winning artist Shaggy, playing for the Shaggy Make a Difference Foundation vs. Actress/Director Kim Fields ("The Upshaws"), playing for Back On My Feet.
Each one-hour episode of NAME THAT TUNE is comprised of two stand-alone half-hour contests, each pitting two players against each other, as they race against the clock to test their knowledge of songs, performed by the live band. Each CONTEST features a rotating variety of games FROM the original format, before the iconic Bid-a-Note round. THE PLAYER with the most money at the end of Bid-a-Note wins the game and takes his or her bank into the final Golden Medley round, for a chance to win additional cash and potentially the $100,000 grand prize in the all-new "The Good, The Shag, and the 90210 Icons" episode of NAME THAT TUNE airing Tuesday, April 12 (9:01-10:00 PM PT) on FOX.
Watch a preview of the new episode here: