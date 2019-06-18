Scoop: Encore Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAMÂ… IT'S EPIC! on CBS - Saturday, June 29, 2019
ENCORE STORYLINES FOR "THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC!" SATURDAY, JUNE 29:
(Check Local Listings)
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Chester" - An abandoned poodle mix could be the perfect match for a lonely woman who is starting life over again, but before Brandon can connect this downcast duo he must bring the cautious canine out of his shell. (OAD 2/16/19)
DR. CHRIS PET VET
"Bright Lights, Little Kitty" - Chris heads to a movie set to treat a canine star for a sudden and mysterious illness. Then, doctors Lisa Chimes and Andrew Marchevsky take on the case of a tiny kitten that has fallen from a great height. Can they patch up her leg and get Luna reunited with her family? (OAD 2/16/19)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"Robot Whisperer" - Host Mo Rocca shows us the woman who tames robots; keeping your phone clean with a box of light; the headset that describes sight for the blind; and how refrigerators came to our kitchens. (OAD 2/16/19)
HOPE IN THE WILD
"Bandits on the Run" - Baby raccoons try to escape from their enclosure, and Kayla rescues an injured duck from a nearby lake. (OAD 2/16/19)
TAILS OF VALOR
"Surfin' D.O.G." - Today, we look back at two special stories from season one. First, surf's up with one therapy dog who uses surfing to calm his handler. Plus, a horse and a dog hold hoof and paw to help their handler find comfort. (NEW)
THE INSPECTORS
"Diner Dash" - Amanda and Mitch go undercover at a local diner to catch the crime family responsible for a diamond heist. Meanwhile, Noah enlists Preston and Veronica to help him with an "escape room" opportunity, but they soon realize it is more than just a game. (OAD 2/16/19)
The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup as of April 6. The schedule's day and time may differ market to market. Check local listings.
9:00-9:30 AM, ET
LUCKY DOG
9:30-10:00 AM, ET
DR. CHRIS PET VET
10:00-10:30 AM, ET
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
10:30-11:00 AM, ET
HOPE IN THE WILD
11:00-11:30 AM, ET
TAILS OF VALOR
11:30-12:00 PM, ET
THE INSPECTORS
Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.
