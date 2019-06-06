Scoop: Encore Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAMâ€¦ IT'S EPIC! on CBS - Saturday, June 15, 2019

ENCORE STORYLINES FOR "THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC!" SATURDAY, JUNE 15:

"A Higher Purpose" - Brandon checks in with former students and their adopters to find out how the dogs have been fulfilling a higher purpose as service ANIMALS. (OAD 2/2/19)

"What Friends Are For" - Chris takes on the case of Fergus, the tiny terrier who has injured his front paw. Then, Pickles the cat is deteriorating fast. Can Dr. Lisa get her back on track? And, it's a day in the life of Tim Faulkner as he becomes a surrogate mother to an orphaned kangaroo. (OAD 2/2/19)

"Fog Security" - Host Mo Rocca shows us deterring burglars with a fog security system; the jet hover-board that flies over 100 miles per hour and as high as 9,000 feet; a new discovery to grow crops in deserts; and the history of ham radios keeping the world connected. (OAD 2/2/19)

"Cute Little Stinkers" - Hope takes in a group of orphaned skunk babies, and a snapping turtle needs roadside assistance. (OAD 2/2/19)

"The Force of the Horse" - Today, we meet a golden retriever who helps his handler find herself again after a scary experience abroad. Plus, a miniature horse named Honey always raises the spirits of her handler when she needs an extra lift. (OAD 4/6/19)

"Hurtful Words" - After a young student is bullied at a local middle school, THE INSPECTORS investigate when the school finds that there is more to it than hurtful words. Also, Veronica realizes her new boyfriend isn't who he seems. (OAD 2/2/19)

The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup as of April 6. The schedule's day and time may differ market to market. Check local listings.

9:00-9:30 AM, ET

LUCKY DOG

9:30-10:00 AM, ET

DR. CHRIS PET VET

10:00-10:30 AM, ET

THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION

10:30-11:00 AM, ET

HOPE IN THE WILD

11:00-11:30 AM, ET

TAILS OF VALOR

11:30-12:00 PM, ET

THE INSPECTORS





