Scoop: Encore Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAMÂ… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, July 27, 2019

ENCORE STORYLINES FOR "THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC!" SATURDAY, JULY 27:

LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN

"Charley & Rosa" - Brandon rescues a bonded husky and chihuahua pair that risk being permanently separated at the shelter. But despite the close connection that Charley and Rosa share, their size difference and contrasting work habits force Brandon to train them separately. (OAD 3/30/19)

DR. CHRIS PET VET

"A Delicate Procedure" - Chris travels to a farm where he meets two very stubborn patients desperately in need of a medical pedicure. Can he outwit these beloved pigs and get them the help they need? Then, a cormorant is rescued from a local park with a hook in its chest, and the SASH team digs deep to help this bird recover. (OAD 3/30/19)

THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION

"Cement Pipe Homes" - Host Mo Rocca shows us the innovative artist turning folded paper into unbelievable sculpture; the start-up using drones to deliver lifesaving blood to hard-to-reach villages in Africa; how to turn cement pipes into compact housing; and when the world transitioned from horses to cars. (OAD 3/30/19)

HOPE IN THE WILD

"Bobcats on the Mend" - As the winter chill hits the rehab, Hope finds herself with a pair of injured bobcats, and volunteers help out with release day for this year's herd of rehabilitated white-tailed deer. (OAD 3/30/19)

TAILS OF VALOR

"Eating for Two!" - Today, we meet a yellow lab who pulls double duty when he cares after a pair of twins with diabetes. Plus, Chewy the pig lives up to his name when hanging with his best friend handler who experiences anxiety. (OAD 4/20/19)

THE INSPECTORS

"School's in Session" - In this look back on season four, Erica-Marie Sanchez (Veronica Ruiz) guides us through an episode where Mitch and Amanda uncovered a school that teaches regular people all different types of scams, and one of the best students was also one of their best friends. (OAD 3/30/19)

The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup as of April 6.

9:00-9:30 AM, ET

LUCKY DOG

9:30-10:00 AM, ET

DR. CHRIS PET VET

10:00-10:30 AM, ET

THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION

10:30-11:00 AM, ET

HOPE IN THE WILD

11:00-11:30 AM, ET

TAILS OF VALOR

11:30-12:00 PM, ET

THE INSPECTORS





