Scoop: Coming Up on the Summer Premiere of MATCH GAME on ABC - Wednesday, June 12, 2019

"Jason Alexander, Sheryl Underwood, Gabriel Iglesias, Constance Zimmer, Michael Che, Bridget Everett" - "Match Game" is back with host, Golden Globe® and Emmy® Award-winning actor Alec Baldwin, and there is no telling what the BLANK will happen. The hilarious panel game show kicks off its summer run with an all-new episode premiering WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. Produced by Fremantle, "Match Game" features four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000, as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank.

Celebrity panelists for June 12 include the following:Jason Alexander ("Seinfeld," Tony Award® winner)Sheryl Underwood ("The Talk")Gabriel Iglesias ("Mr. Iglesias," "One Show Fits All," "Magic Mike," "Coco")Constance Zimmer ("Condor," "UnREAL," "House of Cards")Michael Che ("Saturday Night Live")Bridget Everett ("Patti Cakes," "Trainwreck," "Camping," international cabaret star)

Joining the celebrity panelists are contestants Chrissy Thornton (hometown: Reisterstown, Maryland), Erica Allseitz (hometown: Culver City, California), Hons Von Walter (hometown: Homa Linda, California) and Kayti Fletcher (hometown: Savannah, Georgia).

Executive producers include Alec Baldwin, Fremantle's Jennifer Mullin, Scott St. John and Mallory Schwartz.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

"Match Game" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.