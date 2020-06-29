Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of KILLER CAMP on THE CW - Thursday, July 16, 2020
SERIES PREMIERE - In this British reality competition series, Eleven strangers arrive at Camp Pleasant eager to enjoy some peace and quiet when they are stunned by the news from Camp Counselor Bobby (Bobby Mair) that they have actually arrived at KILLER CAMP. Each night, one camper will be killed by a bloody, bandaged handyman who is given the orders by - one of their fellow campers! On day one, the crew settles into life at Camp Pleasant, tackling slippery slopes, facing electrocution, and battling for immunity, all the while wondering who will become the killer's first victim. Directed by Mike Parker (#101). Original airdate 7/16/2020. Every episode of KILLER CAMP will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.
In The CW's new series KILLER CAMP, 11 British strangers are shocked to discover they are not going on a fun new reality show called "Summer Camp'" but actually participating in a horror whodunnit called "Killer Camp." Each night someone will be 'murdered' - and they must determine who the secret murderer is amongst them.
The object of the game is to earn cash while avoiding being killed and therefore eliminated from the game. The murderer will bump off their fellow campers in ever more extreme, hilarious and inventive ways; it's the job of the innocents to work out who is responsible before it's too late...The killer will eliminate an innocent every night, assisted by the evil camp handyman "Bruce," who actually executes the bloody hilarious death scenes. Comedian Bobby Mair takes on presenting duties as Camp Counselor.
Hosted by comedian Bobby Mair and executive produced by Steph Harris, KILLER CAMP is from Tuesday's Child and originally aired on ITV2.
In The CW's new series KILLER CAMP, 11 British strangers are shocked to discover they are not going on a fun new reality show called "Summer Camp'" but actually participating in a horror whodunnit called "Killer Camp." Each night someone will be 'murdered' - and they must determine who the secret murderer is amongst them.
The object of the game is to earn cash while avoiding being killed and therefore eliminated from the game. The murderer will bump off their fellow campers in ever more extreme, hilarious and inventive ways; it's the job of the innocents to work out who is responsible before it's too late...The killer will eliminate an innocent every night, assisted by the evil camp handyman "Bruce," who actually executes the bloody hilarious death scenes. Comedian Bobby Mair takes on presenting duties as Camp Counselor.
Hosted by comedian Bobby Mair and executive produced by Steph Harris, KILLER CAMP is from Tuesday's Child and originally aired on ITV2.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BULLETPROOF on THE CW - Wednesday, July 15, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE 100 on THE CW - Wednesday, July 15, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DC'S STARGIRL on THE CW - Tuesday, July 14, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of PENN & TELLER: FOOL US on THE CW - Monday, July 13, 2020