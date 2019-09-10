Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of THE ROOKIE on ABC - Sunday, September 29, 2019
"Impact" - Danger is ever-present as the officers of the Mid-Wilshire precinct grapple with the aftermath of a plotted attack on the city of Los Angeles, leaving Officer Bradford fighting for his life in the season two premiere of "The Rookie," airing SUNDAY, SEPT. 29 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. Flash forward two weeks and the rookies receive the shocking results of their latest training exam, leaving one officer questioning what the future holds. Meanwhile, tension develops at home as Nolan and Lopez advance in their relationships with Jessica and Wesley.
"The Rookie" stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford.
Guest starring in this episode are Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Sarah Shahi as Jessica Russo and Mark Cuban as himself.
"Impact" was written by Alexi Hawley and directed by Mike Goi.
Alexi Hawley is writer and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter and Rob Bowman are executive producers on the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on "The Rookie," a co-production with ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
