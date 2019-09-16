Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of THE RESIDENT on FOX - Tuesday, September 24, 2019
The doctors of Chastain are surrounded by new rules and doctors, as Red Rock Mountain Medical takes over the hospital. Conrad finds himself in a dangerous situation when the construction for a new neurosurgery center causes a gas explosion at Chastain.
Meanwhile, new hotshot neurosurgeon Barrett Cain (Morris Chestnut), is put to the test with a complicated surgery and Mina acts as a support for Nic, who is struggling with a devastating loss in the all-new "From the Ashes" Season Three premiere episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Sept. 24 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-301) (TV-14 L, V)
THE RESIDENT continues to rip back the curtain and reveal the truth of what really happens, both good and bad, in hospitals across the country. The provocative medical drama follows a group of doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital, as they face personal and professional challenges on a daily basis.
THE RESIDENT is produced by 20th Century FOX Television. The series' executive producers include Todd Harthan, Amy Holden Jones, Rob Corn, Antoine Fuqua, David Boorstein, Oly Obst and Phillip Noyce.
