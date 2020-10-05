Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, October 21, 2020
The show airs at 8 p.m. ET.
For the first time, the series' eighth season will kick off with an hour's worth of laughs during back-to-back new episodes of "The Goldbergs," WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
In the "Airplane!" episode (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), Beverly surprises THE FAMILY with an end-of-summer vacation to Miami with the flight down resembling the classic film, and Geoff accidentally spills to Erica the real reason for the trip.
In "The Prettiest Boy in School" episode (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), Adam, now a senior, returns to William Penn Academy as he wrestles with the fact that he is a cool kid and no longer a nerd while his original friend group isn't as lucky. Meanwhile, Beverly attempts to have a more grown-up relationship with Erica and Barry before they head back to college.
"The Goldbergs" stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with George Segal as Pops Solomon and Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg.
"Airplane!" was written by David Guarascio and directed by Eric Dean Seaton.
Guest starring is Sadie Stanley as Brea Bee, Carrie Wampler as Ren, David Leisure as Captain Roger, Jim Cashman as Dan, Michelle Noh as Rachel, Oscar Nuñez as Ted and Michael Woodley as Security Personnel.
"The Prettiest Boy in School" was written by Matt Roller and directed by Lew Schneider.
Guest starring is Tim Meadows as Mr. Glascott, Sadie Stanley as Brea Bee, Jennifer Irwin as Virginia Kremp, Stephanie Courtney as Essie Karp, Mindy Sterling as Linda Schwartz, Kenny Ridwan as Dave Kim, Stephanie Katherine Grant as Emmy, Augie Isaac as Matt Schernecke, Jacob Hopkins as Chad Kremp, Zach Callison as Corbett, Theo Barnes as Walls, Zayne Emory as JC Spink and Tyler Stokes as Drew Kremp.
Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop, Annette Davis, Mike Sikowitz, Bill Callahan, David Guarascio and Annie Mebane are executive producers. "The Goldbergs" is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
