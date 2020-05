Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE on ABC - Thursday, June 4, 2020

Related Articles View More TV Stories

"In The Hot Seat: Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen" - Anderson Cooper continues his run on "Millionaire" for the Spikes K9 Fund and then swaps seats with Andy Cohen, filling in as his guest expert, as Cohen jumps in the hot seat for Planned Parenthood on the season finale of "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire," airing THURSDAY, JUNE 4 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.For the first time in the history of the U.S. franchise, celebrities playing on "Millionaire" can invite a guest to help them answer questions. It could be a relative, a beloved teacher or a famed trivia expert - anyone they want - to help them win as much money as they can for the charity of their choice. Additionally, this special run of shows will be introducing a new lifeline, Ask the Host, and a revolutionary, live, play-along app which will allow America to compete to win the same amount of money that celebrities are playing for on the show."Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" is executive produced by Michael Davies, Jimmy Kimmel and Mike Richards. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television's Embassy Row, Kimmelot and Valleycrest Productions Ltd.