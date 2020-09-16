Scoop: Coming Up on the 72ND EMMY AWARDS on ABC - Sunday, September 20, 2020
The pre-show begins at 6:30 p.m.
Streaming news channel ABC News Live will roll out a virtual preshow to celebrate the "72nd Emmy® Awards" with the special live streaming program "Countdown to the Emmys." The 90-minute live special hosted by "Good Morning America" weekend co-anchors Eva Pilgrim and Whit Johnson, and ABC News correspondent Janai Norman, from ABC News headquarters in New York, will stream Sunday, Sept. 20 (6:30-8:00 p.m. EDT/3:30-5:00 p.m. PDT). Available globally and to more than 200 million streamers through distribution of ABC News Live, "Countdown to the Emmys" will feature live interviews with nominees; showcase the most diverse group of nominees ever; predict who will win and who might surprise during the ceremony; spotlight the unprecedented year for TV production; and revisit some of the greatest fashion to grace Emmys red carpets of the past, along with a glimpse at this year's "couch couture."
Pilgrim, Norman and Johnson will be joined by ABC News correspondent Chris Connelly and ESPN's The Undefeated senior entertainment reporter Kelley Carter live from outside of the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
John R. Green is executive producer for "Countdown to the Emmys." Katie den Daas and Catherine McKenzie are co-executive producers. Justin Dial is senior executive producer for ABC News Live.
"Countdown to the Emmys" will stream globally ahead of the main broadcast. ABC News Live is available to more than 200 million streamers with its distribution on Hulu, The Roku Channel, Youtube TV, Amazon's news app on Fire tablets and Fire TV devices, Xumo, Sling TV, fuboTV, Facebook, Twitter, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC mobile apps, and standalone ABC News Live apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku and Apple TV.
Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the "72nd Emmy® Awards" will broadcast live SUNDAY, SEPT. 20 (8:00 p.m. EDT/7:00 p.m. CDT/6:00 p.m. MDT/5:00 p.m. PDT), on ABC.
