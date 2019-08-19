Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SINGLE PARENTS on ABC - Wednesday, September 4, 2019
"JOUST!" - Angie and Will dive headfirst into binge-watching a show called "JOUST!" together, but when Will starts to date someone new and ditches his TV-watching plans with Angie for time with his new love interest, Angie grows frustrated. Meanwhile, Poppy and Douglas bond over working on Rory's class president campaign until Poppy finds out about some of Douglas' shady campaign tactics on "Single Parents," WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 4 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 4/10/19)
The series stars Taran Killam as Will Cooper, Leighton Meester as Angie D'Amato, Kimrie Lewis as Poppy Banks, Jake Choi as Miggy Park, Marlow Barkley as Sophie Cooper, Tyler Wladis as Graham D'Amato, Devin Trey Campbell as Rory Banks, Mia Allan as Emma Fogerty, Ella Allan as Amy Fogerty and Brad Garrett as Douglas Fogerty.
Jama Williamson guest stars as Tracy Freeze. Kathleen Rose Perkins guest stars as Bobbi Babsen.
"JOUST!" was written by Celeste Klaus and Dani Shank, and directed by Natalia Anderson.
The series is from 20th Century FOX Television and ABC Studios. JJ Philbin and Elizabeth Meriwether are creators and executive producers, and Katherine Pope and Erin O'Malley are executive producers. The pilot was directed by Jason Winer, who is also an executive producer. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
