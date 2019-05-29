Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Saturday, June 15, 2019

May. 29, 2019  
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Saturday, June 15, 2019"1015" - First into the Tank are entrepreneurs from Arcadia and Folsom, California, who have a solution to fight back against bothersome telemarketers and scammers. Entrepreneurs from Oakland, California, present their easy-to-use 3D printer for kids to design and print their own toys, while an entrepreneur from New York, New York, pitches her savings and gifting online platform to help kids learn to save. Last into the Tank is an entrepreneur from Labelle, Missouri, who familiarizes the Sharks with her ethical and customizable meat box subscription delivery service on "Shark Tank," SATURDAY, JUNE 15 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 3/10/19)

The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Daymond John and Guest Shark Jamie Siminoff.

In a "Shark Tank" update, entrepreneurs, Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac from West Hollywood, California, update their investor, Barbara Corcoran, on Cousins Main Lobster, a food truck providing delicious, fresh Maine lobster rolls to the greater Los Angeles area.

"Shark Tank" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-PG, L parental guideline.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop



  • Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Saturday, June 15, 2019
  • Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, 5/29-6/5
  • Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FBI on CBS - Tuesday, June 18, 2019
  • Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BULL on CBS - Monday, June 17, 2019
  • Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of S.W.A.T. on CBS - Wednesday, June 19, 2019
  • Scoop: Encore Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! on CBS - Saturday, June 1, 2019

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup