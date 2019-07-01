Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Saturday, July 20, 2019

"1017" - First into the Tank is an entrepreneur from Chicago, Illinois, who introduces his socially interactive, hilarious party game that will reveal much more about your friends than you may want to know. An entrepreneur from Washington, D.C., pitches his customized household product that ensures the safety of your family. An entrepreneur from Tenafly, New Jersey, presents his reusable bottle-emptying device for an easy solution to getting every last drop from your product. Last into the Tank is an entrepreneur from Mountain View, California, who introduces his healthy alternative to soda on "Shark Tank," SATURDAY, JULY 20 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 4/14/19)

In a "Shark Tank" update, Tom Burden, from Columbus, Ohio, updates his investors Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner and Richard Branson on Grypmat, a multipurpose rubber tool tray that keeps tools in place.

The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and Guest Shark Rohan Oza.





Mark Burnett, Clay Newbill, Yun Lingner, Max Swedlow and Phil Gurin are the executive producers of "Shark Tank," which is based on the Japanese "Dragons' Den" format, created by Nippon Television Network Corporation. The series is produced by MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television.